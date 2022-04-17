The Neymar clan releases a sensational announcement in Paris

PSG Mercato: Disappointed with Neymar’s performance since his arrival in 2017, Paris SG would like to get rid of him this summer. His clan reacted on his future.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr seriously annoys Qatar

This Saturday, the daily The Team has dedicated a special page to Neymar and reveals that the Emir of Qatar, owner of Paris Saint-Germain, would be particularly annoyed by the performance of the Brazilian striker, who has already cost him just over 500 million euros since his arrival in August 2017 against a historic check for 222 million euros. “The shareholder of the French club feels cheated on the goods. Above all, he deplores the Brazilian’s lack of motivation and personal investment, very far from the financial efforts made to bring him in and keep him.explains the newspaper.

“Seen from Doha, the feeling that Neymar’s motivation is declining dominates, the impression that he has not always done everything possible to be at his best level is tenacious. Above all, the shareholder is inhabited by the disorder that the Brazilian prefers Paris to PSG ”, specifies the Ile-de-France media, which adds that messages to this effect have recently been sent to the entourage of the former Barça attacking midfielder. Nevertheless, Neymar should “continue in Paris, at least one more year”, according to information collected by L’Équipe. A trend confirmed in the camp of the principal concerned.

PSG Mercato: The Neymar clan announces the color for its future

Despite rumors of a fantastic offer from Newcastle and interest from David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Neymar is still far from a departure from Paris Saint-Germain. Asked by L’Équipe, Wagner Ribeiro, a former representative of the 30-year-old Brazilian international, thinks that Lionel Messi’s team-mate will return to his best level because he now feels much happier in Paris.

“In my opinion, he should not change his style. We saw it in the last match (against Lorient). The goal he scores is a goal like he scored at the time of Santos or as he continues to score with the national team. He has not lost his qualities and he must continue on his way. Physically he is better today and when he is fit he is still able to enchant the world. The milestone of 30 years cannot be the beginning of the end. On the contrary, he has more experience and maturity. He is very criticized in France, but he still has several years of contract and I am convinced that he will respect them. Today, he is happy in Paris and it is important to last, “explained Ribeiro.

Linked to Paris SG until June 2025 with an optional additional season, Neymar Jr should therefore continue in Ligue 1 next season.