The NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for the first time

The NFL will take advantage of the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.

The league will hold three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL broadcast vice president Mike North revealed the tripleheader in a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

“Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, with all due respect to our friends in the NBA. It’s something our friends care about,” North said. “If Christmas falls on a Sunday, it makes a lot of sense.”

It will be the third year in a row that the league has played at Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 win over Cleveland averaged an audience of 28.6 million people on Fox, making it the third most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win in Arizona averaged an audience of 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second most-watched game in network history.

For week 16, the league will have its regular Thursday night game on December 22. There will be eleven games on December 24, including a night game on NFL Network. After the Christmas tripleheader, the week will close with a Monday night game on December 26.

Twenty-four NFL games have been played on Christmas Day, including two postseason games in 1971. The most famous game on December 25 remains Miami’s 27-24 win over Kansas City in double overtime in the NFL divisional round. the AFC.

The trio of NFL games will put it in direct competition with the NBA, which has long had the day to itself. The NBA has played five games every December 25 for the past 14 seasons.

North added that the NFL will play at least two Christmas games on Dec. 25 when the holiday falls on a Monday.

This year’s Christmas matches will be revealed the week of May 9. The league announced Thursday that the full schedule will be released on May 12. However, the first “Thursday Night Football” game on Prime Video will be revealed during the first round of the NFL draft on April 28 and international matches on May 4.