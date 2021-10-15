The NFT Magazine is born: it costs 0.05 Ethereum and is the first in the form of NFT

The first NFT magazine on Ethereum arrives: all the news on the publication in the form of Non Fungible Token

The world of crypto currencies is becoming increasingly broad and varied. It’s not just about the amount of digital coins that have seen the light in recent years. In recent times, in fact, alongside new virtual assets, new products are being born, new forms of exchange and, as always happens in these cases, also a whole induced linked, in different ways and forms, to the very concept of blockchain.

In this perspective it must be inserted The NFT Magazine, the first magazine entirely dedicated to NFTs, in the form of NTF and distributed on Ethereum. On the basis of the draft of the editorial plan are foreseen 12 issues on a monthly basis, to cover the whole year; the magazine will only be available for purchase on Opensea, decentralized platform used for the trading of crypto, starting from 2 November 2021 next. But what exactly are NFTs?

Non Fungible Token to the rescue

As mentioned, the world of blockchai presents various nuances within, not always known to the general public. Among these are the NFT, non fungible token; literally “non-exchangeable currency”. Therefore, unlike a cryptocurrency, an NFT cannot be replicated or exchanged with another crypto.

Each NFT is unique and practically works as a rare collector’s item. It can be purchased and stored, and has a certificate of ownership. Obviously an NTF will also be sold but the value of each NFT changes independently of the others. To deepen the discussion, we refer to an in-depth piece that we wrote some time ago on this site >>> NFT (Non fungible token): what artistic cryptocurrency is and how it works

The new online magazine in the form of NFT

To find out everything there is to know about the world of Non Fungible Tokens, you can now read The NFT Magazine. In each issue they will be illustrated market rankings and trends; there will be interviews with the protagonists of the sector and advice from experts to inspire you.

Of course we will talk about cryptocurrencies, blockchain and fintech. Since an NFT is practically a collector’s item, there will be insights related to digital art and collectibles.

The first number has a cost of 0.05 Ethereum, which drops to 0.03 ETH in presale. Initially 500 copies are planned, with a gradual increase of 200 more copies per issue. A limited number that, certainly, can only increase the appeal of the product among interested parties.



Collectible cover

To buy the magazine, as mentioned only on the Opensea platform, it is necessary to buy the covers in the form of NFT; this will enter the Readers Club. Each cover will therefore be a collectible item; this is why the utmost care is taken in its realization. It is no coincidence that the compositions are entrusted to the most quoted crypto artist international each of which will then be interviewed in the same online magazine.

The involvement of the community, in the world of crypto, is of fundamental importance and so it is also for The NFT Magazine. The most loyal users will be able to take advantage of pre-sale, have space in editorial decisions and enjoy benefits on merchandise and events.

The launch of the first online magazine in the form of NFT and dedicated to the whole blockchain and cryptocurrency world confirms the strong growth of interest in this kind of topics. Trends in the markets are closely related to each other. And if on the one hand cryptocurrencies have more and more appeal among institutional investors, on the other hand niche products are starting to spread as is the case of the first magazine in the form of NFT.

In the specific case of The NFT Magazine, the fact that it can be read in Ethereum (and paid in ETH) demonstrates how the interest in this cryptocurrency, second only to Bitcoin by capitalization, is growing. We remind you that to do online trading on Ethereum you can use the eToro platform (here the official website).

