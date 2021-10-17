The NFT Magazine: what is the first magazine that you pay for in Ethereum

The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving. Alongside the new digital assets, new products related to crypto and blockchain are also emerging. Among these, a big news is The NFT Magazine, the first magazine completely dedicated to Non-fungible tokens (NFT) distributed on Ethereum.

Based on the draft editorial plan, 12 monthly issues are planned. The magazine will be available for purchase only on Opensea, a decentralized platform used for the trading of cryptocurrencies, starting from November 2, 2021. The project was created in collaboration with ArtRights, Artuu, The Cryptonomist, Phigy and the Poseidon group, which also owns Poseidon NFT Fund.

NFT: the new Non Fungible Token magazine is born

Among the various world of cryptocurrencies there are the Non fungible tokens, ie the “non-exchangeable coins”. Unlike a cryptocurrency, an NFT cannot be replicated or exchanged with another crypto. Each NFT is unique, therefore it can be considered as a rare collector’s item.

It can be purchased and stored, and has a certificate of ownership. Obviously, an NTF can also be sold but the value of each token changes independently from the others. The NFT Magazine is the first magazine that focuses on the world of Non Fungible Tokens.

In each issue the rankings and market trends will be illustrated. Not only that: there will be interviews with industry leaders and expert advice. The magazine will deal with cryptocurrencies, blockchain and fintech. There will be insights related to digital art and collectibles. The first issue of the magazine costs 0.05 ETH (0.03 ETH in presale).

The NFT Magazine: each cover will be a collectible

Currently, 500 copies are planned, with a gradual increase of 200 more copies per issue. A limited number that will increase the appeal of the product among interested parties. To buy the magazine you need to buy the covers in the form of an NFT. Each cover will be a collectible.

The compositions are entrusted to the most popular international crypto artists, each of whom will then be interviewed within the same online magazine. Community involvement is of paramount importance.

The most loyal users will be able to take advantage of a presale, have space in editorial decisions and some benefits on merchandise and events. The launch of the first online magazine in the form of an NFT is dedicated to blockchain and confirms the strong growth of interest on the topic globally.