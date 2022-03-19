The NGO Bitcoin Argentina raised a request for information on the upcoming regulation

non-governmental organization Bitcoin Argentina (Decodes Civil Association) filed a request for access to public information with the national government last week to know the public policies that could be carried out as a consequence of the link that arises in the Memorandum of understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between the use of crypto assetsmoney laundering and financial stability or resilience.

Specifically, on page 19, the last point of the section refers to the calls “Growth and resilience policies“, That points: “To better safeguard financial stability, we are taking steps to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies with a view to preventing money laundering, informality, and disintermediation.“.

According to the letter of the section, although you are looking for “further support the current payment digitization process to improve the efficiency and costs of payment and cash management systems” as well further regulations are predicted for “safeguard financial consumer protection“.

It’s been a while since the IMF does not see with good eyes the use of cryptocurrencies in some markets. According to a report (which can be accessed at this link), the global entity explains that his plan is “maintain the international financial system stable and efficient“. To this he adds that “digital money must be regulated, designed and provided by countries to maintain full control of monetary policy, financial conditions and capitalThey also say that the IMF’s role will be to help make this happen and to ensure global macroeconomic stability.

“in 2021 only 0.15% of the operations that were carried out with cryptocurrencies were associated with some illicitsuch as fraud or money laundering. These percentages are much lower than those presented in transactions made with fiat money. Blockchain technology, which emerged with the birth of Bitcoin, is a decentralized public ledgerwhere anyone can access the data string, and each transfer is recorded in a secure and verifiable way through the use of cryptography”, affirmed Javier Madariaga, executive director of NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

“We are convinced that the way is not disincentives or prohibitions, but working in a coordinated manner together with the private and public sectors to take advantage of the potential of decentralized finance, so that more and more individuals can transact safely and so that security forces improve their capabilities to combat cybercrime. We are concerned that the authorities are agreeing to discourage a technology that has already been massively adopted by the population itself rather than unleashing its potential to address historic problems”, he added.

The request was submitted through a letter addressed to the head of the National Ministry of Economy, Martín Guzmán, made within the framework of Law No. 27,275 on Access to Public Information. Specifically, the organization asks that “all documents, reports, administrative files, emails, and any other documentation that works in the ministry, in which cryptocurrencies and their link to money laundering and financial stability in the context of the negotiation have been evaluated that was carried out with the IMF”; that the national government report the reasons and measures that are sought to be carried out to “discourage the use of cryptocurrencies”; and let it be known if “cryptocurrencies, cryptoactives or digital assets, were the subject of the negotiation carried out between the representatives of the Argentine Republic and the IMF”, among other points.

“This request for access to public information we do not do it to hinder or affect the negotiation that the government is currently carrying out with the IMF, but so that the community can learn in detail the arguments and policies that they want to carry out around crypto assets. From NGO Bitcoin Argentina we are available to work together with the actors that are needed in order to contribute to a healthy growth of the ecosystem and the crypto industry.”, Madariaga concluded.

