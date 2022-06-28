The nice gesture of Lionel Messi on vacation

Currently on vacation Lionel Messi does not forget to please his community. A few hours ago we discovered a video of La Pulga having a little thought for fans.

” I wish you the best »

Arrived last summer at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi registered eleven goals and delivered fifteen assists in thirty-four games in all competitions for the capital club this season. A very meager return for the seven-time Ballon d’Or. While he will resume training with the French champion on July 4, the Rosario native is currently having a good time with his family on the Ibiza side. It is on the island that the 35-year-old man was seen in a video that caused a stir.

On social networks, a sequence shows a womanGo see the Argentinian while the latter bathes in a swimming pool. She then asks him to do a small dedication for his children, fans of the striker. The latter complies and declares, in words transcribed by RMC Sports : “ Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well. I wish you the best. A kiss. »

All without being asked please… So that’s the anti-bling bling PSG?