the nice gift from Cristiano Ronaldo to a young club!

Saturday afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Manchester United to believe again for a place in the Champions League. Badly embarked against Norwich, the Portuguese scored a hat-trick allowing the Red Devils to snatch a success three goals to two. The five-time Ballon d’Or also distinguished himself after the meeting by making a nice gift to a young club member.

CR7 offers the ball to Garnacho!

Indeed, as tradition dictates, the native of Funchal recovered the match ball after his hat-trick against the Canaries. And CR7 decided to offer it to Alejandro Garnacho, a member of the MU under-18 team, who made his first appearance on the bench on Saturday. To the angels, the one who was called up with Argentina last month, did not fail to immortalize the moment by nicknaming the Mancunian star of “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time). A statement to which a certain Sergio Agüero replied: “Because you haven’t played with the best yet, Lionel Messi“.