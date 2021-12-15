The Nice Guys, with Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe and Kim Basinger

The Nice Guys, a 2016 film directed and co-written by Shane Black and performed by Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer And Kim Basinger. The film grossed $ 36 million in North America and $ 25 million worldwide, for a total of $ 62.8 million against a budget of $ 50 million. With the direction of photography by Philippe Rousselot, the sets by Richard Bridgland, the costumes of Kym Barrett and the soundtrack signed by John Ottman And David Buckley, The Nice Guys takes place in 1970s Los Angeles.

Synopsis

In Los Angeles in the 1970s, Holland March, a private detective who has fallen into low fortune, and Jackson Healy, a professional killer, must work together to solve two seemingly unrelated criminal cases: to find a missing girl and clarify the circumstances of the crime. death of a porn star. In the course of their investigation, they uncover an astonishing conspiracy involving influential men who hold high positions of power.

Taxi Drivers’ review (Luca Biscontini)

An imbolsito Russel Crowe, still beautifully cloaked in the aura of a star, and a nimble, witty Ryan Gosling, still rehearsing to prove his stature as a star, wriggle wildly in this The Nice Guys, the film by Shane Black (the screenwriter of Lethal Weapon 1 and 2) which sets a complicated detective story in Los Angeles in the seventies that the two protagonists, improvised detectives, will find themselves, in spite of themselves, having to solve, among spectacular explosions, car accidents and ruinous falls, from which they miraculously always emerge. unscathed. The gladiator and the ‘driver’ desecrate each other, collide and finally find themselves in a strong bond of friendship, having to grapple with a complicated case of a missing girl and a porn star who died in unclear circumstances. We laugh in this film, which skilfully mixes a crackling comedy with a frenetic action, delighting lovers of a genre that has experienced a certain decline in recent years. The era of the staging, in fact, clearly reveals the intention to revisit that cinema that between the mid-seventies and the beginning of the eighties experienced its period of maximum fortune and the direction of Black (and his screenplay) provides the guarantee of the quality of the product. The other diva, brought up for this occasion, is Kim Basinger, in the role of a cynical lady of the institutions who, despite the resolution of the case made, in the end, by the two protagonists, puts her nefarious seal on the overall outcome of the story: although the two anti-heroes manage to win over all the wicked of the case, they will not be able to really stop that monstrous mechanism – in this case the problem of atmospheric pollution which even then caused disastrous effects – that the logic of consumption had fatally triggered.

The Nice Guys it is spectacle to the nth degree, there is in it a declared desire to entertain the spectator at all costs, involving him on different levels, from the distinctly humorous one to the refined noir structure, expertly designed by the director, and the metropolis as a background turns into the other decisive protagonist, where the two odd investigators move around like fish in an aquarium (worthy of mention is the amusing sequence in which Holland March, aka Goslin, chases an unlikely mermaid into a pool during an exhilarating party ). Also noteworthy is the delicate and witty father-daughter relationship that Goslin has with the little girl Angourie Rice, a shrewd young girl who is often able to read situations far more lucidly than her parent, and her caustic humor not a little diminishes the myriad ups and downs that Jackson Healy (Crowe) and Holland March have to face. But what constitutes the specific feature of Black’s feature film is having juxtaposed the bodies of two stars, neutralizing them, reducing their celebrity, and throwing them into the fray of a city that engulfs anyone who frequents it. Yet, the whole advertising campaign mounted to promote the film – a massive machine set in motion by the production, which even organized a European tour, taking Crowe and Goslin for a walk – does just the opposite, or stubbornly tries to revive the stature of a star. of the two protagonists, although, probably, we must consider (apart from very rare cases) the age of the stars, now replaced by a creative mass that, perhaps, no longer needs heroes, must be considered definitively over. However, this last flicker of a certain way of thinking about cinema continues to exert a not inconsiderable attraction and, given the goodness of the operation as a whole, we therefore recommend viewing it; one thing is indubitable: entertainment is guaranteed, laughter too. An honest product that will not disappoint you.