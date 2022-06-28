The nickname that Gerard Piqué’s family gave Shakira

After the announcement of their separation, several rumors have been known about the problems that the couple had. Recently, it transpired that Gerard Piqué’s friends and family couldn’t stand Shakira

The emblematic case of the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira Added a new chapter. This time, it was leaked that the circle close to the athlete, among family and friends, gave the Colombian a nickname; Well, despite the years together and her two children, she did not like the soccer player’s environment.

According to the renowned entertainment journalist Lorena Vázquez, the character of the Barranquilla made those closest to the Barcelona player move away. She at the time, she never managed to hit it off with the wives of Pique’s teammates.

In this sense, the Spanish program “Socialité” revealed that Gerard’s family and friends nicknamed the Colombian as “La Patrona”, due to the alleged scenes of jealousy, how controlling and manipulative she would have been with her now ex-partner.

The aforementioned medium assured that Shakira knew of this nickname and that, in fact, it was also the cause of many fights. Added to this is that the singer’s relationship with the Spaniard’s mother would have worsened in recent times.

The native of Barranquilla and the soccer player had a relationship for more than ten years, and in the midst of dozens of rumors, they announced that they had come out of the separation situation.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding, ”reads the piece released by the singer’s communication agency.

Initially there were rumors of infidelity on the part of Piqué, according to the media, with a 20-year-old model. The entertainment program “El Gordo y la Flaca” reported that Shakira would have hired detectives to discover the alleged deception.

