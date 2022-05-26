The nickname that Lady Di used with her lover so that the Royal Family would not discover her

Lady Di is one of the most recognized personalities of British royaltyI would even dare to say that there will be people in the world who place her more than the very same Queen Isabel. She broke stereotypes, was empathic with her followers and provided a lot of support and affection to those most in need. Diana’s figure will be remembered forever.

Nevertheless, his personal life was not rosy. He is known to the world that he lived a nightmare between loves as a princess. She married him Prince carlos, heir to the British throne twelve years apart. Her public life started very intense with countless number of paparazzi lenses on her. It was difficult to deal with this theft of privacy while trying to lead an unfaithful marriage.

For these and many other reasons, Diana also decided to cheat on Prince Charles as a means of escaping her life as “The Princess of Wales”. While her husband did not worry about hiding his encounters with Camilla Parker, Lady Di ran into someone else’s arms so as not to feel alone, but hiding it as much as possible because she had created a good public image.

She was secretly seeing James Hewitt, her riding teacher, who, they say, is even the real father of Prince Harry, his second son (to be honest, they do have a great physical similarity). Diana used a nickname every time she saw him to keep their meetings secret.

Nickname that Lady Di used with her lover

According to Diana Spencer’s official biographer, Andre Morton, the princess’s relationship with her riding teacher played a huge role in her physical and mental health at one of the worst times of her life. Even her children became fond of him while her father was not at home. But out of any prying pair of eyes pretended to be someone else named “Julia” to be able to have a relationship with James.

For years a huge question has arisen, where did they see themselves if the palace was surrounded by eyes and cameras that could discover them? According to the book “Diana: A Well Kept Secret” by Ken Wharfe, the couple traveled to the Devony province at Hewitt’s mother’s house where they could be comfortably safe and have the encounters they sought.