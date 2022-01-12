The Nicolis Museum at Motor Bike Expo with the persuasive Harley-Davidson “H-Paradise” | TgVerona

The Nicolis Museum returns to Motor Bike Expo 2022, the largest fair in the world for lovers of two wheels, an unmissable event for all collectors and enthusiasts.

The protagonist of this edition is the “Lady in Red”, the seductive and seductive Harley-Davidson FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic “H-Paradise” from 1994, its magnificent cherry color is the result of the overlapping of 39 layers of paint made entirely by hand . A real work of art, the result of 160 hours of work.

A detail that fully embraces the concept of Custom Culture and makes it perfect for showing off at this important event dedicated to motorcycle customization, which involves all sectors: from street to racing, from offroad to adventuring.

The FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic “H-Paradise”, as indicated in the name, is equipped with a “Softail” chassis, introduced by the US manufacturer a few years earlier. This feature included a hidden position of the rear shock absorbers to imitate the line of the “old” rigid frames of the Milwaukee manufacturer, without sacrificing comfort.

But Harley-Davidson is not just a brand, but a lifestyle that represents the American myth, the symbol of the outsider in the saddle, of the rebellious soul but also the pleasure of traveling and appreciating the good life.

The cinema has contributed to the affirmation of his legend: from Easy Rider to Escape from Los Angeles, passing through Terminator 2, Pulp Fiction and Sin City, Harley has become synonymous with freedom and adventure.

The motorcycles of the famous brand have bewitched Hollywood stars such as: Clark Gable and James Dean and Peter Fonda who were proud owners; Brigitte Bardot was also a witness and the British actress Elizabeth Taylor even owned a Harley that was purple like her eyes.

Today like yesterday, many celebrities love and collect this brand: the actors Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Johnny Deep and Arnold Schwarzenegger are included in the list of famous harleysts.

Not even the world of music remained unscathed in the face of the charm of the queen of two wheels, among the fans of the brand we mention: Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix, Cher and the Italians Max Pezzali, Vasco Rossi, Luciano Ligabue and Biagio Antonacci.

To stay on the subject, the Harley-Davidson exhibited at the fair is the protagonist in the music video “Ma che vita la mia” by Roby Facchinetti.

The Stars and Stripes House has made entire generations fall in love thanks to the peculiarity of its chrome plating, the decorations, the finishes, the graphics that cover it and the inimitable roar of the engine.

Visitors to Motor Bike Expo will be able to admire the magnificent specimen of the Nicolis Museum at the Stand of the Veneto Region, in Pavilion 6 in the area dedicated to the Lago di Garda Veneto Consortium.

The Nicolis is therefore not only vintage cars, but a careful look at the new generations, at contemporary trends, with an eye to everyone’s expectations. And the surprises don’t end there!

The Nicolis Museum will be OPEN to the public for the entire duration of the fair, from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 January, from 10:00 to 18:00. To celebrate the two wheels, FREE admission for children up to 10 years for the duration of the fair.

A unique opportunity to retrace the history of the motorcycle with 100 unobtainable pieces: the first cycles, the ancestor of the scooter, the first generation motorcycles and the recent breathtaking racing cars. A path that will give great emotions to enthusiasts, romantics and great experts.