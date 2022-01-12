THE NICOLIS MUSEUM AT MOTOR BIKE EXPO WITH THE SUITABLE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLSTC HERITAGE SOFTAIL CLASSIC “H-PARADISE”

But Harley-Davidson it’s not just a brand, but one style of life that represents the American myth, the symbol of the outsider in saddle, of style rebel but also the pleasure of traveling while appreciating the good living. The cinema contributed to the affirmation of its legend: from Easy Rider on Escape from Los Angeles, passing through Terminator 2, Pulp Fiction and Sin City, Harley has become synonymous with freedom and adventure. The motorcycles of the famous brand have bewitched Hollywood stars such as: Clark Gable and James Dean and Peter Fonda that they were proud owners; also Brigitte Bardot he was a witness and the British actress Elizabeth Taylor he even owned a Harley’s purple like yours eyes! Today like yesterday, many celebrities they love and collect this brand: the actors Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Johnny Deep And Arnold Schwarzenegger fall into the list of famous harleysts. Not even the world of music has remained unscathed in the face of the charm of the queen of two wheels, among the fans of the brand we mention: Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix, Cher and the Italians Max Pezzali, Vasco Rossi, Luciano Ligabue and Biagio Antonacci. To stay on the subject, our Harley-Davidson exhibited at the fair is also the protagonist in the music video “What a life my” by Roby Facchinetti.