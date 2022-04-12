‘The Night House’ and the most amazing precariousness behind horror movies

The Night House was one of the great surprises of the horror film of 2021. Directed by David Bruckner (The ritual) and starring rebecca hall (the ultimate trick), told us the story of Beth, a woman devastated by the suicide of her husband who begins to experience visions and strange events in the house that her deceased partner built. The film, which went very unnoticed in theaters in the United States and in Spain had a direct premiere on Disney +, managed to get us into the nightmare of its protagonist through a subtle and suggestive game with spacea scenic work with which the presence of a terrifying entity was suggested to the viewer and which was key to making the proposal stand out.

Image of ‘the night house’, courtesy of Disney+ for the premiere on October 27, 2021

As a result of its arrival on streaming platforms in the United States, Patrick Horvath, in charge of the artistic and scenic design of The Night House, has used his Twitter account to unmask the mysteries behind the staging. Despite the fact that in the film everything looks with a modern, minimalist visual finish and attention to detail, behind the scenes everything was very different. And it is that everything that on screen managed to generate terror and nightmare, was managed in a way low cost with foam structures, sheets of newspaper, a lot of trial and error, and even a device as simple as an iPad to control the camera.

all those who saw The Night House they will remember that sinister figures emerged in the architectural elements of the environment, perspective was played with and with a simple camera movement the scares and horror arose naturally. According to Horvarth, this was not exactly easy to achieve, so before achieving the final result that we saw on screen where, for example, a perfect human silhouette appeared between two columns and a bookcase or between the glass of a door, it took many returns to different ideas.

One of them was use the contours of a kitchen shelf, which mixed with the silhouettes of the back wall would build the desired shape. However, it was found that with the depth of the room this sensation was lost. Also, having to test at night and not having enough lighting equipment because it was being used on set, he was very insecure about this idea.

It was then that director David Bruckner He suggested doing it with tinted windows on one of the doors., which by moving and mixing with the aforementioned shelf would create the shape and movement of a person or entity. And so he applied the idea. And, apart from the ingenuity, he did not need more than the modeling of the door and the shelf. And the same can be said with the aforementioned column scene, which, as Horvarth explains on Twitter, just needed to find a suitable angle and play with a bit of polystyrene.

Initially, he tried to be more ambitious and join the shape of the column with another architectural element that would be included in the adjoining room. But the effect was not what he wanted, and although he tried to experiment and find a solution by changing the camera angle, finally opted for another idea that the director of The Night House contributed about using a shelf next to the column.

“The final touch came from David Bruckner when I showed him this photo. He drew the suggestion of a shelf that stretched across the area in the back. I made a design for those little support arms for the shelf to complete the back of the head.”he explained on Twitter.

Another amazing shot The Night House it is that of Rebecca Hall looking down a hallway that replicates the shape of a looming human head. For this case, the complete structure had to be built, including arches and lines that suggested the upper part of the human skull and decorating the walls with paintings that built the silhouette of the ears. As you can see in the photos of her tweets, although on paper it sounds like a great display of material and media was necessary it did not take more than a little wood and paint to achieve results.

And the funny thing is that in the film at no time is this low cost material or the tricks appreciated after the suggestion to create the terrifying entity of the story. On the screen, everything looks like high-level architectural designs and structures, and the horror, scares, and sinister silhouettes emerge in a natural and impressive way, which makes it clear that the horror genre relies more on ingenuity and good ideas than on high budgets.

