Everything was going well, everything had gone in order that night. The three finalists had already answered the final question and the moment of truth was approaching; she would be crowned Miss World of Puerto Rico 2000.

The entertainers of the night, Francisco Zamora and Dagmar Rivera were about to announce the results and until then everything was fine.

After announcing that the second runner-up was San Juan, the crown would fall to one of the remaining finalists, Vieques, Bárbara Serrano or Toa Ata Sarybel Velilla.

“And the first finalist is Miss Vieques,” Rivera and Zamora announced.

Serano and Vellila, who reacted excitedly, merge into a hug and then what no one imagined happens. The outgoing queen crowned the first runner-up instead of the winner.

“It’s Toa Alta”, the cheerleader Dagmar was heard saying, who along with Francisco Zamora were in charge of leading the event.

His animation partner, Francisco Zamora echoed his words when he realized that they crowned the first runner-up, but apparently no one was listening and the former Miss World 1975 Wilnelia Merced put the ribbon on her, they also gave her the flowers.

“Gentlemen,” Zamora continued to warn before the mistake that occurred while walking to the center of the stage where they mistakenly crowned Serrano.

“Wilnelia, it’s Toa Alta, it’s Toa Alta, it’s Toa Alta, Vieques is the first finalist. Toa Alta is Miss World Puerto Rico, she is Toa Alta”, Zamora kept repeating to the disbelief of everyone on stage, including the rest of the participants.

After that, Serrano, who was a well-known model of Héctor Marcano’s disappeared “Super Show” program, took off the crown and placed it on Velilla’s head.

Velilla, who was also Miss Puerto Rico Universe in 1996, represented the island that year in Miss World 2001. The following year the local organization appointed Serrano as the representative of Puerto Rico in Miss World 2001.

Seranno is currently a renowned financial consultant who offers advice on Spanish-language television programs.