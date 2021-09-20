the night of “The Crown” and Kate Winslet. All the winners

After the 2020 smart working ceremony, especially memorable for Zendaya’s long-distance celebration and the fire extinguisher tinkered by Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel on stage, the 2021 Emmy Awards are back in attendance, crowning – it must be said – two titles above all: The Crown, the Netflix-produced Peter Morgan series that takes home 8 statuettes, including Best Drama Series and Best Actress to Olivia Colman, and Ted Lasso, the comedy series conceived by Jason Sudeikis for Apple TV + which dominates the comedy category, winning 4 prizes.

To get talked about during the evening, broadcast live from Los Angeles in the presence of just over 600 guests (all vaccinated, as the conductor Cedric The Entertainer pointed out several times), were, however, also The chess queen, which won the Emmy for Best Miniseries of the Year and, somewhat surprisingly, Murder in Easttown, which saw Kate Winslet win her second prize ten years after the one she won for Mildred Pierce, also produced by HBO.

We knew that, given the absence of Succession, the fourth season of The Crown she would have done the good and the bad times at the Emmys, we just weren’t sure who would have won it among the actresses: until the last, in fact, we didn’t know if Olivia Colman or Emma Corrin would win, just as we weren’t convinced that Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in the series, would get the better of Helena Bonham Carter and her Margaret. Few surprises, however, for Josh O’Connor, who took home the Emmy as Best Actor thanks to the role of Prince Charles, and for Tobias Menzies, who was awarded perhaps also because of the recent death of his character, namely Prince Philip. The Emmys of The Crown, however, they do not end there: best director a Jessica Hobbs, Best Screenplay to Peter Morgan, Best Casting to Robert Sterne: in conclusion, a success across the board for Netflix which, along with the awards won for The chess queen And Halston, reaches an altitude of 44 becoming the platform to have won the most in a single year in Emmy history.

The chess queen, which by the way is the most viewed miniseries in Netflix history, has won 11 awards, but not the one for best actress who, instead of ending up in the hands of Anya Taylor-Joy, rewarded the extraordinary talent of Kate Winslet, absolute protagonist of Murder in Easttown, one of the revelations of the season broadcast in Italy on Sky. For the role of Mare Sheehan, Winslet has chosen not to wear makeup, to look ugly and to carry on a small battle with the network so that it does not smooth out her wrinkles or embellish her on promotional posters. The HBO miniseries, however, also pays homage to the talent of Evan Peters, here as Shhehan’s colleague, and Julianne Nicholson. Nothing to do, however, for Hugh Grant, forced to surrender the Emmy he deserved for The Undoing, also from HBO, a Ewan McGregor, protagonist of a miniseries, Halston, which, however, has not convinced neither the critics nor the public, which has welcomed his victory with a certain skepticism.

To have the road smoothed on the comedy front after the farewell of Schitt’s Creek, it was, however, (deservedly) Ted Lasso, a very nice series that, while dealing with the sporty frame on the bias, has managed to become a reference point for fans from all over the world above all thanks to the skill of its cast: Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and the protagonist Jason Sudeikis (which of Ted Lasso is also the screenwriter and producer) have won, in fact, all three the Emmy, leading Apple to attract the spotlight on itself two years after The Morning Show. We close with the best screenplay won by I May Destroy You, unfairly snubbed at the last Golden Globes, and the ad award Hacks, a series still unpublished in Italy that tells the relationship between a screenwriter boycotted after a series of questionable tweets and a stand up comedian at a critical moment in her career (played by Jean Smart). Big losers of the 2021 Emmy night were The Handmaid’s Tale, now in its fourth season; The Mandalorian of Disney +, which together with The Crown was the series to have achieved the highest number of nominations, and Michael K. Williams, the actor who passed away on September 6, who many were hoping to see awarded in absentia for his performance in Lovecraft Country, returned home empty-handed despite 18 nominations.

Here is the full list of winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries

The chess queen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV

Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)

Best TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

