The night of the Oscars 2022 will again have a presenter: contacted Tom Holland

After three editions without a presenter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is counting on the return of a celebrity to do the honors on Oscar night.

There 94th edition of the Oscars will take place on March 27, 2022 and, after three ceremonies in which he did without it, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering the possibility of reintroducing the figure of the presenter. You will remember when in 2017, with the conduct of Jimmy Kimmel, there was the infamous exchange of envelopes that made it the winner for best picture La La Land for about two minutes, followed by the admission of the mistake and the call on the stage of the true triumphs with Moonlight. The following year the same innocent was recalled Kimmel, in an attempt to exorcise the previous blunder, but from the next edition came the decision to eliminate that reference figure to lighten the already physiologically overloaded ceremony, also hoping for an increase in the ratings of live television on ABC.

In 2019 and 2020 the awards were therefore held with the sole and usual alternation of celebrities who in turn introduced the categories of artists to be awarded. The 2021 edition was no exception, which was even tighter due to the severe limitations imposed by the pandemic, with a drastic drop in ratings equal to 58% less than the previous year. This time theAcademy would like to return to having a figure who does the honors and, according to what The Hollywood Reporter writes, Tom Holland has been reached and contacted to understand how feasible it may be. The actor said a few days ago that, in case he was asked to host the night of the Oscars, he would reply “absolutely yes, what idiot would say no? It would be fun, I would do it with pleasure. I’m sure also very stressful, but fun”.

Holland however he had also said that for the 2022 edition it would have been impossible due to too many commitments. These first months of the year see him busy with the promotion of Uncharted and already from early March on the set of the series The Crowded Room. “Maybe in the future someday, but not now,” the actor closed. If in the meantime something has been rearranged to allow him to prepare at least a month in advance to present the evening of the Oscar, we do not know this. However, we know that he would be the ideal candidate, as he is also gifted with the talent of a dancer (the edition conducted by Hugh Jackman who had performed in various choreographic musical numbers had been one of the best of the last twenty years) as well as the protagonist of the blockbuster film of the season that challenged and bent the pandemic: Spider-Man: No Way Home.