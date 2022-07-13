The night that Captain Marvel wore an Oscar de la Renta cape: this is how we lived the presentation ceremony of the Avengers Campus of Disneyland Paris

While Disney Land Paris welcomed the Marvel universe with its ambitious themed zone dedicated to superheroes, Thor: Love and Thunder grossed 302 million dollars around the world in its opening weekend, conquering number 1 in Spain above the new installment of The minions. The film directed by Taika Waititi with Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman continues the trail of successes of Marvel Studios, which monopolizes the first place at the box office with each proposal. According to company data, 35% of the Spanish box office corresponds to superhero films, being Avengers: Endgame (2019) the most successful title of the brand with 29 million euros of revenue in our country.

Disney’s commitment to Marvel – a label that it acquired in 2009 for 4,000 million dollars – now materializes in the Avengers Campus, the expansion of Disneyland Paris that can be officially visited from next July 20 with two new attractions, an experience of “recruitment”, two restaurants and a merchandising store that promise to attract fans and create future followers.

Located around an impressive recreation of the Quinjet -the aircraft of the Avengers-, the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek; the president of Disneyland Paris, Natasha Rafalski; Y Brie Larsonthe actress who gives life to Captain Marvel, inaugurated the venue before several hundred guests, including influencers, international and local celebrities such as the Osborne sisters or the Black Eyed Peas.

Courtesy of Disneyland Paris

“Our Imagineers, the teams at Marvel Studios and everyone involved in this project have outdone themselves to bring this action-packed Avengers Campus to Disneyland Paris,” said Bob Chapek, flanked by characters dressed in Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel. “I think our visitors will be amazed by the attention to detail and creativity that comes with exploring Avengers Campus and becoming part of a larger universe.” For his part, Rafalski celebrated the moment that the entertainment giant is experiencing: “It is an incredible year for Disneyland Paris. In March we kicked off our 30th anniversary celebration by inviting visitors to enter a new era with us. As part of this tremendous milestone for our Resort, Marvel Avengers Campus marks a significant step forward in the Walt Disney Studios Park expansion project, with original storytelling and a unique and engaging experience.”

Brie Larson, one of the most popular actresses in the group, led the representation of her peers at the event. Her alter ego does not wear a cape, but if she did, she would surely choose the one that the Californian interpreter wore that night, with flowers and stars, with a gold sequined top and black skirt. A set created for her by the creative directors of Oscar de la RentaLaura Kim and Fernando Garcia, under the advice of the stylist Samantha McMillenwhich you also trust Elle Fanning, another of the best dressed on the scene. The cape alone required 400 hours of work in the firm’s New York workshops. Larson toasted the opportunity for his character to come to life in the French capital.