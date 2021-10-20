News

The Nightmare 2021, trailers for the Wrath of the Queen of the Cubes – Nerd4.life

Fortnite saw the launch of the event The Nightmare 2021, accompanied as always by spectacular trailer, one cinematic and one of the gameplay, dedicated toWrath of the Queen of Cubes.

We know that Fortnite’s Nightmare 2021 will include many new features, and the video above illustrates the narrative implications of the event, with the awakening of the powerful Queen of the Cubes, who has taken control of the island.

The result is the invasion of a horde of huge golems who will not fail to enliven Fortnite games, adding a PvE element to the traditional action, and which can be seen in the trailer of the gameplay below.

The Queen of Cubes has taken control of the island for Fortnite: Nightmare 2021. A new enemy, a weapon, returning items, the Horde Dash MAT, free rewards and more!

The arrival of the Queen of the Cubes has changed a lot of things on the island. Moving through the mists generated by its dark energy, the cubes have taken over the center of the island to form a real City of Cubes. The wrath of the Queen of Cubes has brought a new ViceVerso weapon, the sinister ViceVerso Scythe, as well as the return of other nefarious objects.

Ariana Grande is back on the island, but now she has everything she needs to take down the monsters. “Ariana Grande Cosmonaut”, the greatest Monster Slayer in the galaxy, invites you to join her hunt.


