The nightmare is over! Honduras loses to Jamaica and ends the octagonal without winning a game

The H finished in last place in the Concacaf octagonal and after 14 games played, they could not win a single game unbelievably.

The martyrdom is over. Everything that starts badly ends badly. Honduras closed the way to qatar without losing the custom of the hand of Bolillo Gómez, losing 1-2, now against Jamaica in a party of pure formality for both

The first 30 minutes of the first half were very good; they began winning with a penalty goal converted by Ángel Tejeda after a handball from defender Adrian Mariappa who raised his arm to stop his header Tejeda after a corner kick charge by Bryan Acosta just 17 minutes into the game.

In the first instance, the Tico referee Keylor Herrera did not whistle it, he had to go to VAR to see the replays and so he decided to whistle it.

The national team was able to make the second, again Edwin Rodríguez who started the play in the center of the field, filtered a ball into space for Tejeda who won the bottom line, cut Lowe, enabled Kevin López who rushed and finished first to crashed it in Mariappa.

But with Jamaica, an explosive and strong team, plus they have players in European football like Leon Bailey, don’t give them space because it kills you.

So it was after 37 minutes that after a childish free kick, defender Wesly Decas marked Daniel Gray badly and climbed on top of him inside the area and the Costa Rican referee did not hesitate and sanctioned the maximum penalty.

Bailey arrived and turned it into a goal. This was the breaking point for the Bicolor to collapse and did not return to the attack.

Quickly, when the game was about to end the first half, another defensive error appeared, always in a set piece.

Now it was Bryan Acosta who could not clear the ball well and gave it to Ravel Morrison who took a right hand that was impossible for Luis López.

Complement

Honduras showed some improvements, mainly in defense when Bolillo modified the defense making Carlos Argueta debut on the right side and Franklin Flores on the left.

Jamaica did not generate danger again.

The national team thus closed one of the darkest chapters in the history of the qualifiers.

Bolillo Gómez did not make merits to continue on the bench, he barely added one point out of 24 that he played and the Caribbean, the only two wins they got were against ours. Goodbye to the nightmare.

Starting Lineups:

Jamaica: Andrew Blake; Adrian Mariappa, Gregory Leigh, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Damion Lowe, Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey, Daniel Green, and Andre Gray.

Honduras: Luis Lopez; Wesly Decas, Allans Vargas, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Bryan Acosta, Alfredo Mejía, Joseph Rosales, Kevin López, Edwin Rodríguez and Ángel Tejeda.