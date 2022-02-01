the nightmare numbers that nail Maurito

Against Nice in the French Cup, the striker touched a total of 6 balls according to Opta data

Once upon a time Mauro Icardi. The PSG striker in the French Cup match against Nice he literally left no trace: according to Opta data, in fact, the Argentine only touched 6 balls in all the time he was on the pitch. Thrilling statistics for the former Inter captain, often at the center of the news for his sentimental affairs with his wife Wanda Nara but less and less protagonist on the pitch.

The worst data – For the record, PSG was sensationally eliminated from the French Cup by Nice, who got the better of penalties after 0-0 in regulation time. Icardi, who started alongside Messi, remained on the pitch for 64 minutes before being replaced by Mbappé. But the Opta data nail it.

“Ghost” – As reported by a tweet from the sports data processing company, in fact, “Mauro Icardi has only touched 6 balls against Nice, the worst total for a PSG player who has played more than 45 minutes since Opta processes the data in all competitions (2014/15). Ghost “. More than a tweet, a sentence, which confirms the attacker’s moment of darkness.

Gossip and the market – Yet until not too long ago Icardi made headlines in the midst of the winter transfer market: despite an unforgettable season, he ended up in the sights of Juventus, looking for an easy goal striker. But the bianconeri have found their number 9 of the present and of the future in Dusan Vlahovic, while Maurito has remained the protagonist more in the gossip newspapers than in the sports ones, in a stellar PSG (on paper) where there seems to be less and less space for him.