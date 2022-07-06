The nightmare of the health summer: 192 hours of shifts

The numerous guards and the lack of personnel are two of the most recurring problems in Spanish healthcare and these reach their peak in the summer, when vacations increase both problems.

This was shared by the anesthetist Elena Casado who has exposed her own situation on Twitter: “I am going to do eight shifts in August because we have to cover each other’s vacations.” These eight guards multiplied by the 24 hours of each gave a total of 192 hours that the sanitary will do, in addition to its usual working day.

“Then why did we emigrate?” concluded the doctor, who admitted to having “want to cry” and feeling anxious, even though there was still a month to go until August. The tweet has received an avalanche of responses both from similar cases and from shows of solidarity and incomprehension given the fact that situations like this can occur.

The excess of guards in summer, common point of the toilets

“I have my personal record of 17 shifts in August, as a resident,” shared a public health doctor. “My wife, an anesthetist like you, 9 shifts in July for the same reason. In total per year she does approximately 72 shifts a year, sometimes more. This is two and a half months away from home and add up to a total of 1700 hours in addition to the ordinary day. A shame and a total risk for all”, shared another user.

For her part, a doctor responded humorously: “I go up to 10 in June (due to a colleague’s illness) and 9 in July for vacation,” while a surgeon shared that, shortly after finishing her residency, had to do 14 shifts in August: “Yes, located and everything you want, but 14 guards (and working the ordinary day every day, of course)”.

A similar situation is experienced in the Internal Medicine service where a health worker works: “Many with 6 guards, some with friday guard when vacations start the following Monday and several doubles”.

Other users have also shared close cases: “9 my daughter’s godmother had last month and she has raised in human resources to say that if she sees a quadrant like this again, ask for a reduction in working hours” or “My partner 9 guards, with patient overload and misuse of emergencies in Primary”.

Misunderstanding and solidarity on the part of patients

Many of the responses that Casado’s message has received have been of misunderstanding: “It should be prohibited. It’s inhuman nonsense, for you and your patients. Much encouragement. I wish I could do something to prevent it.”

Some users asked if it was legal to work so many overtime hours, to which some health workers explained that shifts are not considered overtime, nor are they paid as such. “We’re going on vacation, they don’t replace us, those who remain have to cover the guards of those who are not“, summarized the anesthesiologist.

“I don’t understand why we are not in the streets protesting… The other day my partner’s GP burst into tears in front of her because of the stress. People complain about waiting and lack of staff and get aggressive. They don’t give enough. And we are consenting to it,” narrated another of the responses.

“The only thing that non-health people see in what you say is the money you earn,” lamented a doctor, emphasizing the importance of emotional and mental exhaustion after shifts. Before his message, Casado has concluded: “As if spending 8 days in the hospital and 8 days later doing shit on the sofa will not literally take away half a month of life and health.”