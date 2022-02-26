The nine easy-to-do fashion pigtails that celebrities have already worn

A ponytail is always a good choice. It is a comfortable hairstyle that can add a touch of elegance or fun to the look.

We present nine pigtails that nine celebrities have worn on some occasion. Each one has its peculiarity and its ideal moment. Which is your favorite?

    high ponytail

    A high ponytail is always stylish and looks good with any look. It is a quick hairstyle that will let you look as spectacular as Hiba Abouk.

    Low ponytail.

    It is one of the trendy hairstyles this season, especially recommended for tall women. It transmits security and you will be able to see yourself as elegant as Queen Letizia.

    Ponytail with braid.

    Original and simple. This hairstyle will show you as a young and creative person. Besides it’s easy to make. You just have to put your hair in a high ponytail and then braid the strands. The result is as spectacular as you can see in the photo of Vanessa Hudgens.

    Ponytail with bubbles.

    This hairstyle is not suitable for shy women because it lets it go unnoticed. It’s fun, youthful and not complicated at all. Start by making a normal ponytail (at the height you prefer) and then separate it into sections with small rubber bands. The less space you leave between rubber bands, the more volume. Finally, shape the bubbles and ready! You will look as radiant as Blanca Suárez!

    Very bushy ponytail.

    It is a versatile and very elegant updo, perfect for any type of event, even important meetings! To make it look as good as María Valverde, you’ll have to straighten your hair first, put gel on it, and now you can make your ponytail without letting any strand escape!

    Ponytail with headband.

    When does a headband not look good? It is an option that can be used for your day to day or for a special event. It all depends on the headband you choose! And if not, tell Rihanna.

    Ponytail with waves.

    It seems that all pigtails require straight hair, but no! Natural or flat iron, you can bring your hairstyle to life by undulating the ore like Jordana Brewster. The more defined the wave, the more elegant you will look.

    Ponytail with twisted lock.

    This option can be combined with any type of ponytail, Chase Carter has opted for the high one. It is an ideal hairstyle for a formal occasion, whether it is for work or attending a sophisticated event. Once the tail is made and surrounded by the strand, you just have to hide it and fix it with a hairpin and a little hairspray.

    disheveled ponytail

    We could not finish without mentioning this classic. The ‘disheveled’ ponytail like the one Kate Mara wears. It reflects a relaxed appearance making it ideal for a trip or a plan that escapes the routine. Also, if a strand escapes you… Nothing happens!

