The No Green passes are attacking the App Verification C19: «The more people report the sooner it will be blocked» – The video

«Application that discriminates against people». And again: «I can not help but report you for discrimination and crimes against humanity», «It should be immediately eliminated from the store», «Really scandalous!», «BESTIE is discriminatory !!». It could go on and on. Scrolling through the latest reviews of the Verification C19 app, the tone is always this. The application developed by the Digital Transformation Department to verify the validity of Green Passes is accused of discriminating against citizens, of not respecting the Constitution and (sometimes) of not functioning properly. They are not reviews of restaurateurs or shopkeepers but it is an organized attack that starts from the network of Telegram groups in which the No Green passes move.

From the research we have done it seems that at the origin of everything there is a tutorial, which you can find in the video at the head of this article. Was recorded on November 2, as we can see from the date that appears on the smartphone used. Probably everything was done with a free program for capturing images on the screen. A male voice explains how to report Verification C19 directly from the Play Store, the virtual store where Android users can download their apps: «You don’t have to download or open it. Click “Report as inappropriate”. We will write “Application that discriminates against people”. The more people report, the sooner it will be blocked. And consequently it will no longer be possible to verify who has the Green pass ».

The bad reviews and the one star average

PLAY STORE | The reviews under the App Verification C19

On the Play Store, the approval rating of each application is defined by five stars. Usually evaluating the app is not an operation that is done with interest, quite the contrary. Messages from apps inviting you to provide a review are routinely sidestepped in a couple of taps. On the page of the Verification C19 app, the numbers are considerable: while we are writing this article, they are there 12,279 reviews with an average rating of just over a star. Lower numbers but the same values ​​also in the App Store, dedicated to Apple users: less than two stars And 3.831 valuations. The home page of the application is dominated by the most voted negative comments by users, such as Adriano’s:

Other than not working properly, it’s a shame. The lowest point of the Italian Republic. I would be ashamed even just to have thought of the idea of ​​an app and such a system. Let alone those who ask with rigidity and conviction the application of an unconstitutional, illegitimate, discriminatory, dehumanizing rule. There is no worse slave or collaborator than someone who is convinced they are not.

The answer on Telegram groups: “Maximum sharing”

In the last few days, the tutorial continues to move between the Telegram groups of the No Green pass. After the close of Enough dictatorship the night between on 27 and 28 September, the discussion forum map has changed. One of the most active has become I AM WITH STEFANO PUZZER, where is the November 2 the video of the tutorial against Verification C19 was published with this message: «Let’s make ourselves useful. We all report the app for green pass control. At least it will be deactivated by the playstore. MAXIMUM SHARING ». At the moment the number of users of this forum created to support the former leader of the port of Trieste has reached 13,760.

