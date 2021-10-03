the “no” of the stars to a wedding proposal

In Hollywood, dream wedding proposals followed by weddings with great fanfare are countless. Yet not all the stars have had the joy of receiving a “yes” from their beloved. Between the most memorable “no”, according to rumors, there would be that of Selena Gomez to Justin Bieber. The singer in 2018 was spotted buying a showy ring for girlfriend, but she did not react as hoped and it seems that precisely because of her refusal, the two, after a back and forth that lasted eight years, finally said goodbye.

A year later, in September 2019, Bieber got married to Hailey Baldwin. To which he would have trimmed, according to gossips, the ring that had remained on his back from the time of the refusal of Gomez.

Also Lewis Hamilton, who even on the track is used to grinding successes, in love knows the bitter taste of defeat. According to AND! News the champion, now engaged to the model Cindy Kimberly, during his fluctuating history with the singer Nicole Scherzinger several times he asked for her hand. But she always told him “no”. Until the final farewell, in 2015, after seven years of relationships and countless breakups. Nicole, who is now related to Thom Evans, speaking with The Mirror she said: “He is my man, the man of my dreams. I definitely want children, at the right time. It’s all a question of timing“. Hamilton, apparently, the timing for asking her as a wife has always been wrong.

Something similar happened to Jake Gyllenhaal with Reese Witherspoon. In 2008 the actor, to donate the ring to his beloved, had chosen a very romantic resort. The location was not enough. Reese, fresh of divorce from Ryan Phillipe, he didn’t feel like running back to the altar. And she froze her boyfriend with a “no”. A year later Jake put Reese at a crossroads: or the official engagement, with the wedding date to be fixed, or breaking. It was a breakup (two years later the actress would have said “yes” to her current husband Jim Toth)

He was no longer lucky John Mayer with Katy Perry. In 2013, the singer-songwriter had bought his then-girlfriend a ring with a gigantic ruby. Then, before making the proposal, like a gentleman of other times he had asked his parents for permission. The go-ahead from the Perry gentlemen came without hesitation, but was followed by Katy’s refusal. It seems that the singer, still in shock for the divorce from Russell Brand that on December 31, 2011 he had left her with a simple text message after fourteen months of marriage, she did not feel ready to return to the altar. Those times are long gone. Today Katy is happily related to Orlando Bloom. The two from last August are parents of little Daisy and plan the wedding. He made the proposal to her by helicopter, on Valentine’s Day, in February 2019. And she, over the moon, said “yes”.



According to Hollywood Life, too Travis Scott received a “no”. The rapper in 2018, after the birth of Flocks, he would “ask Kilye Jenner to marry him”. But she didn’t want to. Then, in 2019, the two broke up. Last October there was talk of a flashback denied by People: «They love each other, they are friends, but they are not back together and right now they don’t want a stable relationship. “



Receiving a rejection of a marriage proposal is not an exclusively male misfortune. He knows something about it Britney Spears. In 2009 the New York Post reported that the post star, during her tour in Australia, had asked her then boyfriend Jason Trawick to marry her. But he had frozen her with a “no”. At the time he said that Jason wanted Britney, already divorced from Kevin Federline, father of her two children, took the institution of marriage more seriously. The fact is that the couple never reached the altar: the breakup was announced in early 2013.

