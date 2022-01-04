the no to Juve and the background on Morata

Maybe Alvaro Morata he has already packed his bags and tickets for Barcelona has already taken them. Perhaps he has already said yes to the role in the technical project proposed by Xavi and to Barça’s economic offer. Maybe closing your eyes you can also see well with the Blaugrana shirt. But by opening them he sees all Juventus and will continue to do so until Juve tells him that he can actually leave six months in advance. A message than to the Keep going they haven’t told him yet, on the contrary, Morata has been made to understand clearly that until there is a replacement he will have to stay in his place. And a substitute is not easy to identify, on the contrary, it appears to be quite a difficult undertaking. Because the new course by Maurizio Arrivabene does not include twists, the right man can only arrive on his own terms, so in loan until the end of the season without any obligation to redeem. Then why the right man must be considered an upgrade according to Max Merry, the technician to give up Morata wants a center forward true, strong and used to winning, immediately ready. The right man would also have been second to us Merry, there is a player who would have put everyone in agreement: it is Luis Suarez. But this time the Gunslinger said no, a year or so later that yes swept away by the status of non-EU citizen who started the farce exam at the University of Perugia with all the dross of the case.