The no-vax assault the Parliament in Romania against the Green Pass to work

In Romania, scenes that made us remember those of Capitol Hill in Washington during the presidential elections in the United States. Dozens of no vax protesters yesterday attempted to break into the Romanian Parliament, where the imposition of the Green pass to go to work was being discussed. Leading the protest was the far-right movement Aur (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), which gathered over a thousand people in front of the Legislative Assembly.

Several dozen people managed to enter the complex, before the police were able to bring the situation under control. During the protest many cars were damaged. The new prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca, urged the interior ministry to guarantee the integrity of public buildings in the face of the possibility of violent anti-government demonstrations. Romania is the second EU country with the lowest rate of anticovid vaccinations, after Bulgaria, which is accompanied by a high rate of infections.

With the bill that will introduce the “Green pass” in the workplace, the authorities hope to limit the spread of coronavirus infections and prevent another collapse of the country’s health system. Romania, a European Union nation of around 19 million people, faced its deadliest wave of coronavirus infections and deaths in October and November, when ICUs across the country were overwhelmed by Covid patients. 19 and hospital morgues have run out of space.

In response to the ongoing disaster, authorities tightened restrictions in late October and daily coronavirus cases have dropped to a low since August, bringing things back under control. But the government is now worried that another wave is on the way, after the Omicron variant begins to spread across the nation. Only 40% of the Romanian population, or 7.7 million people, received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. About 2 million of these also received the booster dose.