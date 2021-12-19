The No Vax kicked out of the Ryanair flight because without a mask: “Vaccines are used to control us” – The video

Everything was ready for the take-off of a Ryanair flight from London-Stansted airport to Dublin when Dean Byrne, a former No vax boxer, boarded the plane without a Green pass. And after a flight attendant’s request to wear a mask, the man started pacing back and forth down the aisle, yelling and cursing at the “health dictatorship wanted by the new world order” and “warning” passengers. from the “dangers” of vaccines against Covid. “They are lying to you – the 38-year-old yells to the passengers – it’s all the plan of the new world order to control us.” And the man yells again: “Do you think I’m lying?” Do your research, check it out. The vaccine is part of a plan to subdue us mentally. How many footballers, or professional athletes, have already been killed by vaccines? How many children have been killed? Anyone want to inject poison into your children? They’re lying to you: it’s all part of a plan. ‘ The ex-boxer’s rant lasted about 20-25 minutes, after which the security officers intervened to get him off the plane. In a statement, the airline Ryanair stated that the man “was taken off the plane after violating airport security and creating inconvenience on board”.

