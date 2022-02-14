The no vax protests that reopen the wounds between Canada and the United States

For everyone they are the perfect neighbors. Common cultural heritages. Very similar origins. Converging economic and political interests. For years Canada And use they have been united in large operations, such as the Canadian Caper, the collaboration between the CIA and the Canadian government to exfoliate a group of US embassy officials from Iran shortly after the Islamic revolution. An epic also told by the film Argon directed by Ben Affleck.

Yet the atmosphere between the two great friends was not always peaceful. After all, in 1814 it was the Canadian troops, who at the time responded to the orders of the British colonial master, to set fire to White House And Capitol in the ruinous Anglo-American War of 1812. A buried episode in history unearthed just under a year ago when a group of supporters of the outgoing president Donald Trump stormed Capito Hill on January 6, 2021.

Reconstruction of the war of 1812

The war to support truckers no vax

In recent weeks, the tension between Ottawa and Washington has re-exploded in the shadow of the protest of truckers for the anti Covid measures, first of all the obligation of quarantine for those who are not vaccinated. Most Canadian citizens were surprised by the tone and volume of the protest. But even more they were irritated by the interference from neighbors in the South.

A little less than a week ago, Canada’s minister of public safety attacked several members of the Republican party head-on accusing them of interfering in the country’s internal affairs with their support for truckers. For Ottawa, the number one culprit remains the former president Donald Trump who defined the premier about the protest Justin Trudeau as a “ crazy far left ” that “ destroyed Canada with its insane anti Covid mandates “.

It is not the first time since American right they come broadside to their northern neighbor. Already in 2018, the tycoon had branded Trudeau as “weak” and “dishonest”, while the two countries were discussing the trade agreement together with Mexico. But the history of skirmishes between the US and Canada has been dragging on for years, ever since the origin of the colonies in the New World.

Border between the USA and Canada

The old precedents

Often these tensions between North and South have erupted as a result of grotesque episodes. The first went down in history as the “War of the lumberjacks”, or worse the “War of the pig and the beans”, in honor of the favorite meal of the woodcutters. The skirmish was concentrated between 1838 and 1839 for who had the right or not to cut down the vast forests on the border between the current Maine and New Brunswick. At the time the US Congress authorized as many as 50,000 men to march north to defend the American lumberjacks. The skirmish ended with some deaths from cold and hardship among the American ranks and a couple of wounded among the Canadian ranks, who at the time still depended on the United Kingdom, for the attack of bears. Eventually London and Washington found an understanding and the borders were redrawn. But this was just the appetizer of what came next.

In 1859 another grotesque conflict “broke out”, the so-called “war of the pig”. A discussion about the value of a Canadian pig killed while on American soil near San Juan, Washington State. The skirmish was even followed by the deployment of 500 US soldiers and a military ship on one side, and 2,000 men and five warships on the British and Canadian sides. The governor of Vancouver even went so far as to ask to attack, but the rear admiral of the Royal Navy he refused to obey de facto defusing the actual war. In the end, even in this case, an agreement was reached that in ten years would have led to the complete definition of the borders.

The moment of tension, however, came a few years later, in 1861, during the civil war that tore apart the newborn United States. In November of that year the US Navy arrested two Confederation diplomats embarked on a British ship and headed for the Old World, probably to find convergence with London in an anti-Unionist function. The arrest greatly angered the governor of Canada who ordered the troops to be moved towards the border. Ottawa had closely observed the “annexation” of Texas in 1846 and feared a similar fate. In the end, the tension was dissolved by President Lincoln who, fearing to open a front in the North, gave the order to free the two officials of the Confederation.

The invasion plans devised by Canada

Until 1867 the United States saw Canada as a bridgehead of theBritish Empire ready to regain control of the former rebel colony at any moment. But the threat was never real. In the following years, as the border between the two countries was defined more clearly, incidents such as the war of the lumberjacks became more rare. But the WWI it changed the perception of Canada a lot. The USA, having emerged victorious and with international prestige after the success in the Great War, created psychosis and fears in Ottawa. For this reason, in 1919, the Canadian military leaders gave the order to evaluate whether the next war would break out on the border.

To get ahead, the military hires a strange character, war hero James Sutherland Brown, to create a plan to invade the United States. Disguised as a tourist with a Kodak around his neck, Brown set off in one Model T to explore the borders between Canada and the US states of New York and Vermont. Two years later, in 1921, Brown produced a dossier, the Defense Scheme N ° 1. In the document, the strategist identified five points of attack that planned to take a group of strategic cities along the entire border, from Seattle wine to Albany, but also a large part of Maine.

Troops to the North

The Brown plan never took off, also because in the South the Pentagon he was working on a symmetrical operation. Frightened by the possibility that the British Empire wanted to put the United States back in place after its new role in the global scene, the American government, or rather the War Department, hired a group of Pentagon analysts to come up with a plan for the invasion. of Canada.

The result of this work arrived in 1930 and took the name of “Red War Plan”. Just like the Canadian plan, the offensive would have involved a series of key points. First of all, a naval blockade on Halifax would have begun, while then from Detroit and Albany would have left columns to conquer Toronto and Montreal. At the same time other men would have moved to take Vancouver and especially the Niagara Falls so as to disable the country’s electricity grid.

Niagara Falls Canada

As he told Politica decisive contribution to realize the plan for the “red war” came from the aviator Charles Lindbergh who was engaged on secret reconnaissance missions as far as Hudson Bay in Canada. Lindbergh himself also came to recommend the use of chemical weapons to speed up the conquest.

The same dossier, he still tells Politic, warned the US military about the combat capabilities of the Mounties, Canadian fighters. That the plan was not a joke, much less a mere exercise in military strategy, is demonstrated by the budget of 57 million dollars approved by Congress in 1935. With those funds, three civilian airports were built along the border. But in May of that year a confidential document, which revealed that the three airports were in fact military, ended up on the table of the New York Times sparking a violent diplomatic controversy. Despite this, the “Red War Plan” brought the American military to a big one exercise with over 36,000 men near Fort Drum, just 30 miles from the Canadian border.

As we know, the plan never went off, also thanks to a global scenario that changed during the Second World War. Over the years, most of the details on the Defense Scheme N ° 1 have disappeared also because they were destroyed by Brown’s successor. While the details on the “Red War Plan” emerged in 1974 after a Canadian journalist brought them to light from a dossier declassified by the Defense Department.