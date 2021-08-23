The No Way Home trailer pops up online and is immediately blocked

In the last few hours, while everyone was asleep, a leaked version of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps the title that fans of the MCU – thanks to the same delay in the launch of the movie and the centrality of the Multiverse in the story – they are waiting with more impatience.

The first look has been around the web in no time, but as THR explains, Sony immediately ran for cover by quickly blocking the content, although it is practically impossible to get it to stop circulating altogether once it is on the net. We, however, we invite you to have a little patience and wait for the official trailer to come out which, as we anticipated yesterday, is now imminent: the first images of Spider-Man: No Way Home they will come between today and tomorrow during the Sony panel at Cinema-Con. And of course, we will propose them to you as soon as they are available, therefore, continue to follow us in the next few hours.

Peter Parker’s long-awaited adventure, we recall, is directed once again by Jon Watts – already author of the previous standalones of Spidey – and will arrive in theaters on December 17. To support the protagonists Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who will reprise the role of Peter, MJ and Ned, will also return old acquaintances like Angourie Rice in the role of Betty Brant, JK Simmons in that of J. Jonah Jameson e Marisa Tomei, who will return to play Aunt May. Among the “new” entries linked to the introduction of the Multiverse we will instead see two stars known to Spider-Man fans: Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively interpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina, which had brought them to the big screen in the past.

Still no confirmation, however, regarding the possibility of seeing in the film too Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone, who are supposed to reprise – just like their colleagues – the role of the first two Peter Parkers and their co-stars, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

Loading... Advertisements

A little more patience, Spider-Man is about to return!

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED