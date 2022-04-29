The nº1 chooses Dermatology in Virgen de las Nieves

The Ministry of Health has published the award of the final places for the examination of Medicine of the MIR of 2022, which has already allowed to establish the ranking of destinations. The first position will be filled with the specialty of Dermatology Medical-Surgical and Venereology in the Hospital Virgen de las Nieves from Granada.

Sofia Haselgruber, who got the best grade in the test, has opted for this branch as already advanced to Medical Writing, after becoming the top contender for this course. She was born in Austria, she studied Medicine in Galicia and finally he will complete his training in Andalusia.

The next position on the list of vacancies in the MIR of 2022 has finally been assigned to University Hospital of La Paz (Madrid) that will host the number two of this edition to train in the area of Neurosurgery. While the podium is completed, the allocation of another place for the specialty of Dermatologyalthough in this case Gregorio Maranon Hospitalalso from the Spanish capital.

Dermatology reigns at the MIR 2022

Dermatology has become the most desired specialty by Medicine aspirants this course. Until four members of the ‘top 10’ They have opted for this branch after knowing its possibilities. In addition to the podium, the place chosen by number 5 in the ranking to carry out his work in the Cruces University Hospital of Barakaldo or the tenth place to train in the University Hospital Puerta del Mar of Cadiz.

Another of the fetish specialties of the MIR 2022 has been that of Cardiology which has captured three places among the top positions in the ratings classification. It has been the choice for which the applicants who were in sixth, seventh and eighth place have opted. They have landed respectively in the University Hospital Virgen de la Macarena (Seville), the University and Polytechnic of Faith (Valencia) and that of the Santa Creu i Sant Pau (Barcelona).

The ‘top 10’ is completed by other specialties such as Anesthesiology and Resuscitationchosen by the fourth best applicant who will end up at the Hospital Politecnic de la Fe, as well as Medical Oncology which has been the preferred option for the ninth classified. In this case, he will complete his training at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital.

Andalusia ties with Madrid in the MIR 2022

Another of the readings that the The list of places for the best MIR students in 2022 is the territorial distribution. On this occasion, the Community of Madrid and Andalusia have drawn in the distribution of seats among the top ten. The three destinations of the Spanish capital have remained at the level of bets for Granada, Seville and Cadiz.

The rest of the squares have been somewhat more spread over the regional map. Valencia has captured two of the top positionswhile Barcelona Y Barakaldo tie one in the allocation of places in their hospitals.