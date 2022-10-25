‘The Nobel Prize for Literature’ (2nd part) – Letters in time | Night – in RPP News

‘Which book would you give away for Christmas and why? Patricia del Río talks with several writers, editors, poets, booktuber, booksellers, literary critics, journalists… regarding the book they would give away this Christmas, marked in a pandemic context. These were her responses: 1. Santiago Roncagliolo. Peruvian writer, playwright, screenwriter, translator and journalist based in Spain. – ‘The only daughter’, by Guadalupe Nettel. – ‘Infinity in a reed’, by Irene Vallejos. 2. FernandoVivas. Journalist and political analyst. – ‘Things to Come’, by Faith Popcorn. – ‘The Inca’s Spy’, by Rafael Dumet. – ‘Children of the Plague’, by Marcel Velásquez. 3. Anahí Barrionuevo. Editor, linguist and writer. – ‘Death will have no dominion’, by Victoria Guerrero. – ‘Civilizations’, by Laurent Binet. 4. Alonso Cueto. Peruvian writer. – ‘In Search of Lost Time’, by Marcel Proust. 5. Alberto Rincon Effio. Writer and editorial manager at Librerías Crisol. – ‘What was present’, by Héctor Abad Faciolince. – ‘Baricentro’, by Hernán Migoya. 6. Violet Barrientos. Poet, writer, activist for human rights and LGBTI. – ‘Migrants’, by Issa Watanabe. – ‘Wounded Tales’, by José Carlos Agüero. 7. Jose Donayre. Writer and editor. – ‘We are zombies. Mapping an infection on a national scale’, compiled by Hans Rottgieser (26 male narrators) – ‘The day we came back. Future reports after the pandemic’, compilation by Alfredo Luque (20 stories written by women). 8. Sebastian Alanya. Peruvian social communicator and booktuber. – ‘The Hobbit’, by JRR Tolkien. – ‘A monster comes to see me’, by Patrick Ness. 9. Karina Pacheco. Peruvian writer, editor and anthropologist. – ‘Stories of transgression’, by Joyce Carol Oates. – ‘As if they were afraid of us’, by Juan Carlos Cortázar. 10. Rosana Lopez Cubas. Journalist, cultural manager, directs the page ‘Lima on stage’. – ‘History of Julio Gálvez and the stone of Huamanga’, by Guiomar Dubois. – ‘Where does the sun go’, by Becky Urbina. 11. Victor Reyes. Journalist, film and TV commentator – ‘Between knives and razors’ (mystery) – ‘Booksmart’ (teen comedy) – ‘Paddington 2’ (family comedy) – ‘Crazy, rich, asians (romantic comedy) – ‘Mad Max, fury on the road’ (action) – ‘Midsommer’ (horror) – ‘Portrait of a woman on fire’ (period drama) 12. Julio Zavala. Bookseller, literary critic, manager of the Free Scene bookstore. – ‘Anecdotes and curiosities of César Vallejo’, Miguel Pachas Almeyda. – ’19 medical stories about a pandemic’, by José Donayre. – ‘Quechua lilies. Quechua fables’, by Adolfo Vienrich (in Quechua) – ‘Pandemic stories’, various authors. – ’40 Quarantine Tales’, by Rómulo Franco Ruiz Bravo. The songs that dress up the program are: ‘Me gustas’, by Zenet; ‘Something with you’, by Vicentico; Willie Nelson and Paula Nelson’s ‘Have you ever seen the rain’; Shake Sugaree, by Elizabeth Cotten and Brenda Evans.