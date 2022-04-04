NewsUS

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry who donated all the prize money to students to attend university

David Macmillan

David MacMillan received the Nobel Prize for developing a new way to build molecules

asymmetric organocatalysis. This is the name of the chemical process discovered and developed by professors Benjamin List and David MacMillan that earned them the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Along with the recognition, the laureates receive a cash prize amounting to 10 million crowns (about US$1.06 million).

Now, MacMillan has revealed that he used his prize money – half of that $1.06 million – to help underprivileged students in Scotland for who attend college.

This Princeton University professor graduated in chemistry from the University of Glasgow, before moving to the United States for postgraduate studies.

