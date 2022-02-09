the nominated films available for streaming on Disney +

On March 27 we celebrate the Night of the Oscars: the most important evening in the world of cinema. Among the candidate titles we also find animated films Encanto, Luca, Raya and the last dragonthe Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Free Guy – Hero for play And Cruellaall available immediately on Disney +.

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on February 8, with the awards ceremony set in Los Angeles on March 27. This year is the 94th edition of the most important and prestigious awards in the world of cinema.

The films nominated for the 2022 Oscars on Disney +

Below are the feature films and animated films available in the catalog of Disney + candidates for Oscar 2022accompanied by the respective storylines released by the platform, the trailer and the categories that see them named.

Encanto

“Encanto” by Walt Disney Animation Studios tells the story of the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house within a lively village, a wonderful and fascinating place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has endowed each child in the family with a unique gift, from prodigious strength to the power to heal, with the exception of Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz in the original version) who has no power. But when the girl discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she realizes that the last hope for her exceptional family could be her.

Luca

Set in a coastal town on the Ligurian Riviera, the film “Luca” is the story of a young boy who lives an unforgettable summer surrounded by ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides.

Raya and the last dragon

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon takes us to the fantastic world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived in harmony. When the forces of evil came to threaten him, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Today, after 500 years, those same evil forces have returned and it is up to Raya, the lone warrior, to find the last legendary dragon to reunite long-divided kingdoms and peoples. As he searches for her, Raya will learn that a dragon is not enough to save the world – it will also take trust and cooperation. “Raya and the Last Dragon” stars Raya, a young warrior with sharp acumen as her sword, and the magical, mythical Sisu, a female dragon who stands out for self-irony. Among the co-stars we find Boun, a shrewd “entrepreneur” of only 10 years, the formidable giant Tong and the baby-scammer Noi with her gang of Ongi.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” features Simu Liu as Shang-Chi as he faces a past he thought he left behind and confronts his father, head of the dangerous Ten Rings organization.

Free Guy – Hero for play

Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he is a pawn in a video game, so he decides to become the hero of his story… which he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he’s determined to be the one who saves the world his way… before it’s too late.

Cruella

Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in “Cruella,” a brand new live-action Disney film about the rebellious beginnings of one of cinema’s most celebrated (and notoriously fashionable) antagonists: the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella”, set in the London of the 70s and the punk rock revolution, follows the story of the young Estella, a shrewd and inventive girl determined to make a name for herself in the field of fashion. Estella becomes friends with two young thieves who appreciate the girl’s mischief and the three together manage to build a life on the streets of London. Soon, Estella’s creative talent is spotted by Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly wealthy and hideously snobbish fashion legend played by Emma Thompson (“Howard House”, “Sense and Sense”). But their relationship unleashes a series of events and revelations that will push Estella to follow her evil side and become the turbulent, fashionable and vengeful Cruella.