the nominations for the worst films of the year

The winners and winners of the Golden Globe 2022 have been announced. A particularly difficult edition for the event, marked by the lack of live television and the absence of the vast majority of the talents nominated, following the resurgence of the pandemic and above all due to of the controversy last year regarding the lack of inclusiveness of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As for the cinema, to dominate the Golden Globes 2022 is undoubtedly The power of the dogwhich won the awards reserved for Best Drama Film, Best Director (Jane Campion) and Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee. Important awards also for West Side Story from Steven Spielbergwhich wins the awards dedicated to the best musical or comedy film and to the best leading actresses (Rachel Zegler) and not protagonist (Ariana Debose). Nothing to do for Paolo Sorrentino and for Enrico Casarosarespectively typed by Drive My Car and Encanto in the race for the prizes for the best foreign language film and for the best animated film.

For TV, affirmations for Succession And Hackswhile Michael Keaton And Kate Winslet were awarded for their performance in the miniseries Dopesick And Murder in Easttown. Below is the complete list of winners and winners of the Golden Globe 2022.

Golden Globe 2022: the awards for cinema

Best Drama Film

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

TAIL by Sian Heder

Dunes by Denis Villeneuve

A winning family – King Richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green

The power of the dog by Jane Campion

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano by Joe Wright

Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard)

Denzel Washington (Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (TAIL)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana Debose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)

Anjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

The power of the dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Madres Paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)

Dunes (Hans Zimmer)

Best Original Song

Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) (A winning family – King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Van Morrison) (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) (Respect)

No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) (No Time to Die)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Golden Globe 2022: the winners for TV

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jaw (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Poses)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Poses)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-Ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Holsten)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for TV

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-Su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie