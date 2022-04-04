the nominees for the main categories
(CNN Spanish) — This Sunday marks the 64th edition of the awards grammys.
In total, nominations were submitted for 86 categories, of which two are new: best global musical performance and best Latin urban music album.
Below, we present the nominees in the main general and Latin categories of the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Grammys 2022 Top Categories
Record of the year
“I still have faith in you”, ABBA
“Freedom” Jon Batiste
“I get a kick out of you”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right on me”, Brandi Carlile
“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Happier than ever, Billie Eilish
“Montero (call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
“Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the door open”, Silk Sonic
Album of the year
we areJon Batiste
love for saleTony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
planet her (deluxe), Doja Cat
happier than everBillie Eilish
back of my mindHER
HuntsmanLil Nas X
SourOlivia Rodrigo
EvermoreTaylor Swift
dondaKanye West
song of the year
“Bad Habits” Ed Sheeran
“A beautiful noise”, Alicia Keys featuring Brandie Carlile
“Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight for you”, HER
Happier than ever, Billie Eilish
“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave the door open”, Silk Sonic
“Montero (call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
“Peaches” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right on time”, Brandi Carlile
best new artist
arooj aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
japanese breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Latin categories that award the Grammys in 2022
Best Latin Pop Album
VertigoPablo Alboran
My lovesPaula Arenas
old fashionedRicardo Arjona
My handsCamilo
MendoAlex Cuba
RevelationSelena Gomez
Best Latin Urban Music Album
AphrodisiacRauw Alejandro
the last tour of the worldBad Bunny
JOSÉJ Balvin
KG0516Karol G
Fearless (of love and other demons) 8Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
LetStereo Bomb
Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition)Electric Diamond
OriginJuanes
Electric shockNathy Peluso
The MadrilenianC. Tangana
Karmatic resonance soundsZoe
Best Regional Mexican Album including Tejano
Ranchera Music Anthology, Vol. twoAida Cuevas
in my 80’sVicente Fernandez
SixMon Laferte
A song for Mexico, vol. IINatalia Lafourcade
Ay ay ay! (super deluxe)Christian Nodal
best tropical album
Salswing!Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra
in quarantineThe Great Combo Of Puerto Rico
Without sauce there is no paradiseAymée Nuviola
ColleaguesGilberto Santa Rosa
Live in PeruTony Succar
Artists with the most Grammy Award nominations
Jon Batiste: 11 nominations
i was born on 11/11
— Jon Batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021
HER: 8
🥺🥺🥺 8 Names. WOW GOD IS GOOD
— HER (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021
Doja Cat: 8
me wtf 8?!?!?!??
— yeeee (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021
Justin Beiber: 8
Billie Eilish: 7
Olivia Rodrigo: 7 (nominated for the four main categories)