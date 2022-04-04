the nominees for the main categories

Yadam González: “The Grammys continue to be an important recognition in music” 2:59

(CNN Spanish) — This Sunday marks the 64th edition of the awards grammys.

In total, nominations were submitted for 86 categories, of which two are new: best global musical performance and best Latin urban music album.

Below, we present the nominees in the main general and Latin categories of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2022 Top Categories

Record of the year

“I still have faith in you”, ABBA

“Freedom” Jon Batiste

“I get a kick out of you”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on me”, Brandi Carlile

“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Happier than ever, Billie Eilish

“Montero (call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the door open”, Silk Sonic

Album of the year

we areJon Batiste

love for saleTony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

planet her (deluxe), Doja Cat

happier than everBillie Eilish

back of my mindHER

HuntsmanLil Nas X

SourOlivia Rodrigo

EvermoreTaylor Swift

dondaKanye West

song of the year

“Bad Habits” Ed Sheeran

“A beautiful noise”, Alicia Keys featuring Brandie Carlile

“Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for you”, HER

Happier than ever, Billie Eilish

“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the door open”, Silk Sonic

“Montero (call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“Peaches” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on time”, Brandi Carlile

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Latin categories that award the Grammys in 2022

Best Latin Pop Album

VertigoPablo Alboran

My lovesPaula Arenas

old fashionedRicardo Arjona

My handsCamilo

MendoAlex Cuba

RevelationSelena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

AphrodisiacRauw Alejandro

the last tour of the worldBad Bunny

JOSÉJ Balvin

KG0516Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) 8Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

LetStereo Bomb

Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition)Electric Diamond

OriginJuanes

Electric shockNathy Peluso

The MadrilenianC. Tangana

Karmatic resonance soundsZoe

Best Regional Mexican Album including Tejano

Ranchera Music Anthology, Vol. twoAida Cuevas

in my 80’sVicente Fernandez

SixMon Laferte

A song for Mexico, vol. IINatalia Lafourcade

Ay ay ay! (super deluxe)Christian Nodal

best tropical album

Salswing!Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

in quarantineThe Great Combo Of Puerto Rico

Without sauce there is no paradiseAymée Nuviola

ColleaguesGilberto Santa Rosa

Live in PeruTony Succar

Artists with the most Grammy Award nominations

Jon Batiste: 11 nominations

i was born on 11/11 — Jon Batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

HER: 8

🥺🥺🥺 8 Names. WOW GOD IS GOOD — HER (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021

Doja Cat: 8

me wtf 8?!?!?!?? — yeeee (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021

Justin Beiber: 8

Billie Eilish: 7

Olivia Rodrigo: 7 (nominated for the four main categories)