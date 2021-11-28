The non-existent letter from the suicidal “head” of a Chemnitz clinic: “Vaccines are genocide”

Several circulate screenshot containing a Whatsapp message where it is claimed that the “head” of a clinic in Chemnitz (Germany), Dr. Thomas Jendges, would have committed suicide leaving a farewell letter against Covid vaccines: “I can no longer live with lies in citizens and patients, that vaccines would be harmless, is a #Genocide ». The meme is shared by associating the case with that of Dr. De Donno, for whom there is no news regarding his suicide, but we know that for the German doctor Thomas Jendges there is no confirmation of the alleged conspiracy letter and No Vax .

For those in a hurry

Dr. Jendges died on November 2, 2021 when he fell from the Chemnitz clinic building.

According to some messages published via Whatsapp and Telegram, the Police have revealed the existence of an alleged farewell letter.

Feeding the news of the alleged letter is a blog close to the German far right, accusing the mayor of the city of preventing the publication of the phantom letter.

The police deny the affair stating that they are not aware of a letter linked to the death of the German doctor.

Analyses

Below is one of the Facebook posts containing the screenshot regarding the alleged letter from the German doctor Thomas Jendges. In the text we read: «Meanwhile in Chemnitz, Germany. A few days ago, the head of the clinic committed suicide. In the farewell letter: “I can no longer live with the lies to citizens and patients, that vaccines would be harmless, it’s a #Genocide”.

The death

The date of death was November 2, 2021, the day before the article of the Bild used for screenshots circulating online. The man would have fallen from the clinic building. The background of the incident is not known, while the only hypothesis considered would be that of suicide.

Jendges, as reported by the Bild, he had been appointed CEO of the hospital in April 2021. On 31 August 2021 he had made statements in favor of vaccination against Covid.

The “sources” of the alleged letter

According to a November 9 article published by a German blog named Freiewelt.net (translated “The free world”) close to the far-right party AFD, it was the mayor of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) who prevented the alleged letter from being published.

The screenshot of the Whatsapp message. Source Mimikama.

The sources would be a Whatsapp message, recovered from our colleagues from Mimikama, and a November 5th Telegram post. According to the texts circulating online, it was the police who spread the news of a farewell letter sent by Jendges to his employer.

According to what was reported in the messages in the chats, Jendges would have defined the vaccines as “experimental” and “deadly”, comparing them to biological weapons disguised as anti Covid vaccines. In conclusion, he would have committed suicide to denounce everything, including the alleged pressure and threats received by the mayor of Chemnitz.

The Chemnitz Police, contacted by Dpa-Factchecking colleagues, declares that they are not aware of the alleged letter. Same answer received by the mayor’s spokesman, Sven Schulze.

Conclusions

To date, November 27, 2021, there is no letter written by Dr. Jendges regarding his death. There is no confirmation on the contents of the alleged letter.

