The non-hormonal male birth control pill

A group of researchers from the University of Minnesota has discovered a substance capable of inhibiting sperm production, which could be used to make non-hormonal birth control pills for men: la proto-pill has been shown to be highly effective in mice, but experts urge caution, explaining that experiments on humans often do not give the same results as those on animals. The details of the study were exposed during a meeting of the American Chemical Society.

This new oral contraceptive targets the retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-α), a protein that binds to retinoic acid, a mediator of vitamin A functions that affects cell growth and sperm formation. In the past, attempts were made to inhibit the functioning of all three types of RAR proteins (RAR-α, RAR-β and RAR-γ), but in this case the researchers preferred to focus on α, thus thinking that they could have less Side Effects: This seems to have been the right choice for now, since the mice did not experience any noticeable side effects.



According to a YouGov survey published in 2019, one third of sexually active men in the UK would take birth control pills – exactly the same percentage of women currently using hormonal contraceptives.

Highly effective on mice. To find the substance capable of inhibiting the function of RAR-α, the researchers analyzed almost a hundred of them. One worked: it’s called YCT529, and it was able to block RAR-α four hundred times better than RAR-β and RAR-γ. After four weeks, the sperm count in mice that received an oral dose of this substance dropped significantly, showing 99% efficacy in preventing pregnancy. An important and positive aspect is that this process would be totally reversible: four to six weeks after the treatment was stopped, the mice were fertile again.