the non-monogamous relationship with Jada

Monogamy is an outdated concept, at least in the Smith home, where Will and Jada Pinkett talk about their lasting and unconventional marriage and daughter Willow explains that she has adopted polyamory as a relational choice. In short, the Smith family has eradicated the most old-fashioned and traditionalist concept of Western society and they seem very happy with it. Speaking about it openly was Will Smith who, in a recent interview with GQ America it tells in a transparent way about non-monogamy, for the first time since the conversation at Red Table Talk.

In fact, during Jada’s Facebook show, Will was invited as a guest to talk about their relationship. Will Smith today he goes back to talking about marriage in his memoir Will, which will be released in November, of which he gives a preview in the interview. A way to “strictly tell stories that help people understand how to be happy here”.

In the bio, Will Smith tells of the moment when he and his wife Jada, together for 25 years and parents of three beautiful children (Jaden, Willow and Trey), realized their marriage needed a breakthrough. As Will Smith’s fame grew, his wife often woke up in tears, constantly feeling second to her husband’s dreams. Things reached a breaking point on Jada’s 40th birthday in 2011 when after a furious fight they came to the conclusion that “we couldn’t pretend anymore. We were both unhappy and clearly something had to change.” Since their relationship has stopped being monogamous.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members who had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than I did. There were endless meaningful discussions about what relationship perfection is? What’s the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection, “says Will Smith in the interview.

Then he continues: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the conviction that everyone must find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. And I don’t suggest our path to anyone. I do not suggest this route to anyone. But the experiences that the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love. “The actor then specifies that he does not feel like recommending this type of relationship to anyone. and that his is not a “sermon”, yet the concept of freedom in love that Will Smith talks about is perhaps the greatest lesson.

