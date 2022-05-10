The non-original Netflix movie with Blake Lively that triumphs on the platform.

Blake Lively has become one of the most commented people in the last week, after passing through this year’s edition of the Met Gala, where she wore a dress that did not stop receiving positive words and captivated the entire world. Apparently, her fury continues, since a movie starring her is one of the trends of the moment in the streaming service Netflix.

The actress, also known for being the wife of Ryan Reynolds, rose to fame for her role as Serena Van der Woodsen in the series gossip-girl and has been a multiple winner at the Teen Choice Awards. Currently, she is in the pre-production of The Making Of, Proxy Y The Husban’d Secretbeing his first jobs since 2020 when he starred in The Rhythm Section.

The Rhythm of Vengeanceas it was titled in Latin America, was added to the Netflix catalog in the first days of May and is already among the most viewed movies on the platform. It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Mark Burnell, who wrote the script and worked with director Reed Morano. It premiered in February 2020 in the United States and obtained a gross of $5,898,010 million dollars.

What is it about? Official synopsis: “Stephanie Patrick suffered the loss of her family in a plane crash. When she discovers that the accident was not such, her anger will find a new meaning in her life and she will enter a dangerous mission to try to discover the truth and avenge her family “. you will see Lively unrecognizable with a new look, accompanied by a cast made up of Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays, Raza Jeffrey, and Nasser Memarziaamong others.

The negative side of the film is found in its criticism: on Rotten Tomatoes it has a rating of 29%, based on 129 reviews, while on Metacritic it maintains a score of 45/100.. However, the public has turned a deaf ear and has enjoyed The Rhythm of Vengeancenow available on the platform Netflix.