The non-repayable equalization contribution finds the percentages due

The moment is getting closer and closer when, finally, the subjects who have the legal requirements will be able to collect the non-repayable equalization contribution provided for by the Sostegni bis decree (Article 1, paragraphs 16 to 27, Legislative Decree no. 73/2021).

Waiting for the last, but decisive step, that is the provision of the Revenue with which the channel for sending instances, let’s try to summarize the calculation methods, not before having mentioned the general rules governing this anti-Covid aid.

What does the equalization contribution consist of?

The equalization contribution is recognized in favor of subjects carrying out business activities, art and profession or producing agricultural income, holders of VAT numbers resident or established in the territory of the State, who in the second tax period prior to the period of entry into force of the decree (2019 for “solar”) have achieved an amount of revenues or fees not exceeding 10 million euros.

The aid is up to the condition that there is a worsening of the economic result financial year relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020, compared to that relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019, to an extent equal to or greater than the percentage which, as will be explained better below, is defined by the decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance.

For this reason, the law has foreseen, for those who think they can use it, a advance of the terms of presentation of the tax return for the 2020 tax period. In fact, for those who intend to request the contribution, the deadline for submitting the 2020 tax return has been set at 30 September 2021, compared to the usual deadline, valid for all taxpayers , of 30 November.

How the contribution is determined

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has established some simple rules to determine the contribution which can be summarized as follows:

1) the difference between the economic result for the current tax period as at 31 December 2020 and that relating to the current tax period as at 31 December 2019 is decreased by the amount of other non-repayable contributions anti-Covid recognized by the Revenue Agency;

2) the equalization contribution it is not up to if the amount of the other anti-Covid non-repayable contributions recognized by the Revenue Agency is equal to or greater than the difference between the economic result for the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020 and that relating to the period tax in progress as of 31 December 2019.

Keeping these rules in mind, the contribution is due by applying the following percentages on the “net” difference of the economic results 2020 on 2019:

30% for companies and professionals who have revenues or fees, indicated in the 2019 tax return, up to € 100,000 20% for individuals with revenues or fees between 100,000 and 400,000 euros 15% for individuals with revenues or fees between 400,000 and 1 million euros 10% for individuals with revenues or fees between 1 and 5 million euros 5% for larger entities, i.e. with revenues or fees between 5 and 10 million euros

It is also confirmed that:

– a worsening of the economic result for the year of the 2020 tax period at least equal to 30% compared to the 2019 economic result;

– the maximum amount of the contribution due is 150,000 euros.

Declarative requirements

In order to obtain the contribution, the interested parties must have submitted the 2020 tax return by 30 September 2021.

In the decree, on this important aspect, some fundamental points are clarified, namely:

– the contribution it is not up to in the event that the 2020 tax return is presented after 30 September 2021 o in the event that the return relating to the 2019 tax period has not been validly presented;

– any supplementary or corrective tax returns, both for 2020 and for 2019, do not detect for the purpose of determining the contribution if from the data indicated therein derives a greater amount of the contribution than the one deriving on the basis of the data of the declarations sent by 30 September 2021.

In this infographic, the procedure for calculating the contribution and its eventual amount is summarized.

