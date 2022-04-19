the noose is tightening around Pique, who would have used the image of Messi to convince Saudi Arabia

After the publication of documents according to which he collected a large commission for the revamp of the Supercopa de España, Gerard Pique defended himself on Twitch. However, the noose is tightening around the Barça player, who would have used the image of Lionel Messi to achieve his ends.

Gerard Pique in full controversy after the revelations of El Confidencial according to which he would have received a large commission for the overhaul of the Supercopa de España. The Barça player would have done everything to carry out his project alongside Luis Rubiales. According to the latest information from the Spanish daily, the defender and the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have agreed to use the image of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi to achieve their goal of organizing the competition in Saudi Arabia. “We have Leo behind,” says Pique.

AFE warning

On April 10, 2019, Luis Rubiales allegedly informed Gerard Piqué that the League and the AFE (Asociacion de futbolistas españoles, a union of footballers playing in Spain, editor’s note) had made him a schedule proposal that did not satisfy his interests: “I think that someone, other than you so that they don’t bind you, should speak to (David) Aganzo” (the president of the AFE), the president of the RFEF reportedly said. Still, the Catalan reportedly offered to do it personally.

Pique then allegedly called David Aganzo. The latter was unaware that the central defender was already aware of Rubiales’ plans “These are decisions that are taken unilaterally. And as soon as I have all the information I will call you, I will call you because it is a important question Gerard. I also have prejudices because you are going to have to go outside of Spain. They do not count on footballers and it is something that we cannot allow”, explained the president of the ‘AFE.

In the first revelations, El Confidencial explained that Luis Rubiales would have put pressure on Saudi Arabia so that Gerard Pique, via Kosmos, receives a commission which would amount to 24 million euros in total. The president of the Federation then tried to hide the Catalan’s participation in this juicy contract.