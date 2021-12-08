The norms on crimes reserved for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith have been updated

Modified the “Normae de delictis contra fidem necnon de gravioribus delictis”. One more step in the direction taken by the Pope against the most significant crimes that wound the Church

Pope Francis has promulgated a new version of the “Norms on crimes reserved for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith”, which hurt the Church in a particular way. The text promulgated in 2001 by John Paul II and already amended in 2010 by Benedict XVI has therefore been modified and updated.

The crimes contemplated in the rules remain the same. With the changes made, in the first place the norms have been harmonized with Book VI of the Code of Canon Law promulgated in May 2021: there has been a mutual adaptation and the inclusion in the norms of the new canons.

Secondly, the numerous regulatory measures of various kinds issued especially from 2016 to today have been incorporated – for example the motu proprio Like a loving mother, the motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi and the two rescripts of December 2019 – and aimed at a more secure and incisive criminal protection of the major goods of the Church: faith, the sanctity of the sacraments, the life of the weakest people who have limited means of protection: minors and adults with a habitual imperfect use of reason.

Thirdly, the updating of the norms intends to improve the penal action of the Church on crimes reserved for the Congregation, including the most serious against morality and the celebration of the sacraments, by re-adapting the practice to the norms of recent years. For example, the 2010 rules gave priority to the judicial process leaving the extrajudicial one – also called “administrative” – ​​as an exception. Now instead of defining one norm and the other exception, while giving priority to the first, the second is also included in the practice. The possibility of decreeing the dismissal of office from the clerical state, without trial, also for cases against the faith – such as that of a priest who adheres to a schismatic community, however, evades the process – becomes a norm (and no longer just a practice). .

As already mentioned, the 2021 norms do not introduce any new crime reserved for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, keeping the typing of crimes unchanged.

The changes introduced mostly concern procedural aspects, intended to clarify and facilitate the correct conduct of the Church’s criminal action for the administration of justice.

Here is a summary of the most important changes introduced in the regulatory text:

1. the canons were updated on the basis of Book VI of the CIC which entered into force on 8 December 2021;

2. the regulatory changes introduced by the Rescripta ex Audientia SS.mi of 3 and 6 December 2019;

3. a clearer distinction was made between judicial process (can. 1721 CIC and can. 1472 CCEO) and procedure per decretum extra iudicium (also called “extrajudicial”: cann. 1342 § 1 and 1720 CIC and can. 1486 CCEO), which in the previous text did not seem sufficiently highlighted;

4. it is possible to refer directly to the Pope’s decision regarding dismissal or deposition from the clerical state, together with the dispensation from the law of celibacy and – in the case – from religious vows, also cases of particular gravity of crimes contra fidem (art. 2);

5. the terms for the presentation of the appeal after the first instance sentence have been modified (from one month to 60 days), so as to standardize the judicial procedure with the extra-judicial one, given that the previous legislation that differentiated the terms has often led in error, with consequent negative repercussions on the right of defense;

6. the need is established for a patron to assist the accused in the trial phase, a clause already present in the Regulation of the Board for the examination of appeals in the field of delicta graviora (Article 6), so as to further guarantee the accused’s right of defense.