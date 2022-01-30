The north-south route of the Russian invasion is impracticable

Chernobyl, from our correspondent. We have traveled the north-south route of the hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine. The faster one, which would break through the Belarusian border, would pass around – or through? – the contaminated zone surrounding the former Chernobyl nuclear reactor and would lead to the capital Kiev, only two hours away by car (two hours in peacetime; in wartime every curve becomes an unknown). There is a real war front in Ukraine right now and that is in the far east, against the Russian separatists at the other end of the country, four hundred kilometers away. This hypothetical war north front was not even guarded until a couple of months ago, but now it looks like a direct threat to the capital. The government has displaced seven thousand five hundred soldiers, who in the event of a Russian breakthrough could not do much and for now are keeping themselves hidden and keeping an eye on what happens.

