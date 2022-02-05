The Northern Lights go far south: a spectacle in England, a long night of passion for Europe begins

MeteoWeb

Over the weekend, Earth will enter a flow of solar wind, generated by a coronal hole in our star’s atmosphere. A class G1 geomagnetic storm (low level, on a scale ranging from 1 to 5, but still capable of interfering with radio communications) is therefore possible on February 5 or 6. In the next 2 days, they will be possible auroras very bright in the arctic sky.

Meanwhile, the show has already begun and this evening has gone far south in Europe, up tonorthern Ireland and toEngland, as shown in the photos in the sliding gallery above. Beautiful auroras have also been observed in Scotland And Norway. It is just the beginning of a night that will be truly spectacular for all fans.

Usually, auroras dance across the sky when many high-energy particles from the sun (called the solar wind) reach Earth. The colored lights of the aurora arise from collisions between the electrically charged particles of the sun and gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, such as nitrogen and oxygen. The Earth’s magnetic field usually deflects these charged particles from the sun, but the field is weaker at the planet’s poles. Then, some particles manage to cross it, producing the Northern Lights near the North Pole and the Southern Auroras near the South Pole.

Northern lights activity is most common during the peak of the 11-year sunspot cycle. In 2012, a huge coronal mass ejection that could have decimated our electronic equipment narrowly missed the Earth. The event was comparable to theCarrington event of the 1859when the telegraph operators suffered electric shocks and sparks exploded from the pylons. It is said that the aurora was so bright during the event that one could only read in the middle of the night thanks to her light. In that case the Northern Lights were visible at highly unusual latitudes, which included locations such as Rome, Jamaica, Hawaii And Cuba.