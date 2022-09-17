The Northern Tigers “devour” the Zócalo

It took 697 years for the land that saw the eagle devouring the snake, and thus gave rise to the foundation of Tenochtitlán, to become a zone of claws that removed 130,000 people who, according to official figures, went to the Zócalo last night to give the Cry of Independence.

The Northern Tigers, the northern band led by Jorge Hernández, stood on the most important plate in Mexico and performed songs that have been popularized for five decades, no matter how controversial they have been and that were chanted and danced at the most important party in the country.

“Good evening, Mexico. Thank you for this unforgettable night for everyone, I hope you have a great time with the songs you want to hear”, greeted Jorge, the “Biggest Tiger”, before a large number of fans ready to sing and dance.

The group opened at 8:47 p.m. with a song considered “an ode to drug trafficking”: “Chief of chiefs.” However, the controversial issue has been the opening of the last shows that the musicians have given in different parts of the American continent.

Photo: Valente Rosas/EL UNIVERSAL.

“My good luck”, “I couldn’t fall in love anymore” and “The queen of the south” continued on the list, while flames of fire were projected on the giant screen, which provided more warmth to the already enthusiastic attendees, who arrived from hours before regardless of the bad weather forecasts.

Although the authorities recommended them to go with face masks, hundreds of people passed the security filters without wearing them and without problem.

There was no lack of cheers of “it is an honor to be with Obrador” by small groups of attendees in honor of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took videos enjoying the presence of the felines.



Photo: Valente Rosas/EL UNIVERSAL.

“Contraband and treason”, announced by Jorge as the song that made them known, served to make him stand still, raise his arm and listen to the audience chanting.

Three Aztec dancers who were crossing the side of the esplanade could not resist the chords of “We are not relatives” and for a few moments they changed their daily steps and with everything and plume they brought out the northern.

“Pedro y Pablo”, “La mesa del comer” and “La manzanita” made up the first hour of the concert, which was scheduled to continue after the Grito.

In the time of complacency, songs by the late charro Vicente Fernández could not be missing, such as “In what way I forget you”, “Hermoso affection” and “Por tu maldito amor”, which aroused the nostalgia of the excited attendees.

After the tribute to the Charro de Huentitán, the group said goodbye momentarily to give way to the Cry of Independence led by the president of Mexico, and returned with a batch of classics.

The threat of a storm, predicted by the weather forecast, was left at that. Half an hour before the recital, umbrellas populated the place and although it was not strong, it was a thick drizzle that just walking a few meters under it was enough to get soaked.

Prior to the presentation of Los Tigres del Norte, a video was shown with the musicians thanking them for being in the most important square in the country and shouting “Long live Mexico!”