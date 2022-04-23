Entertainment

‘The Northman’: Alexander Skarsgård’s hero connects with ‘True Blood’

Alexander Skarsgård stars in new film from director Robert Eggers the northerner. While Eggers previously made horror films The witch Y The lighthouse, his latest is more of a historical action drama. However, the character of Skarsgård has intriguing ties to the role that first made him famous. This is how his character in the northerner ties all the way back to HBO True Blood.

Alexander Skarsgård rose to fame on HBO’s ‘True Blood’

True Blood — based on Charlaine Harris The Vampire Mysteries of the South novel series: debuted on HBO in September 2008. The story centers on the romance between a human (Anna Paquin) and a vampire (Stephen Moyer). And as such, the success of the program coincided with that of the Twilight films. And from 2008 to 2014, the show’s fanbase enjoyed horror-fantasy melodrama and breakout stars like Joe Manganiello and Skarsgård.

