‘The Northman’: Alexander Skarsgård’s hero connects with ‘True Blood’

Alexander Skarsgård stars in new film from director Robert Eggers the northerner. While Eggers previously made horror films The witch Y The lighthouse, his latest is more of a historical action drama. However, the character of Skarsgård has intriguing ties to the role that first made him famous. This is how his character in the northerner ties all the way back to HBO True Blood.

‘True Blood’ star Alexander Skarsgård | michael buckner

Alexander Skarsgård rose to fame on HBO’s ‘True Blood’

True Blood — based on Charlaine Harris The Vampire Mysteries of the South novel series: debuted on HBO in September 2008. The story centers on the romance between a human (Anna Paquin) and a vampire (Stephen Moyer). And as such, the success of the program coincided with that of the Twilight films. And from 2008 to 2014, the show’s fanbase enjoyed horror-fantasy melodrama and breakout stars like Joe Manganiello and Skarsgård.

Skarsgård plays vampire Eric Northman, who finds himself in a love triangle with Sookie (Paquin) and Bill (Moyer). The way the character is portrayed on the show differs somewhat from how his story progresses in Harris’s novels. However, the connection between the character of Skarsgård in True Blood and in which he plays the northerner remains.

RELATED: ‘The Northman’ director Robert Eggers ‘can’t bear to watch’ his first movie ‘The Witch’

His role in ‘The Northman’ relates to his character.

Eggers’ film is titled the northerner and tells the story of a Viking warrior prince named Amleth (Skarsgård) who wants revenge. And while the actor True Blood The character is not intended to be the same as Amleth, they share a similar background. Eric Northman, as his name implies, is also a Viking whose family was massacred.

so even though True Blood‘s Eric Northman is not directly based on the story in the northerner, the matching names are not accidental. The shared Viking heritage, if anything, is based on archetypal Viking mythology. And it creates a fun connection for fans who have been following Skarsgård since his True Blood days. Just don’t expect Amleth to become a vampire at the end of Eggers’ movie.

Can ‘The Northman’ turn Alexander Skarsgård into a movie star?

Despite his success in True BloodSkarsgård is perhaps best known for his role in another HBO series, big lies. The actor won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, among other accolades, for his performance. But now he continues to build a stable film career in major Hollywood releases.

Although Skarsgård is no stranger to blockbusters, he even had a small role in 2001. Zoolander – seems to be making a more concentrated effort to achieve leading man status. In 2021, she starred in the critically acclaimed drama He passed Y Godzilla vs. Kong. Maybe the northerner can be the movie to set its ability to open a movie.

RELATED: Amleth Shares Alexander Skarsgård’s Ominous Plan on ‘The Northman’: ‘I Will Haunted This Farm’