The Northman: Alexander Skarsgård’s wild fury in the first photos

Total Film released the premieres photo from The Northman on behalf of Focus Features allowing us to get a first look at the ferocious Prince Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The Northman: Alexander Skarsgård in battle

The Northman is the latest feature from director Robert Eggers and follows the intense The Witch and The Lighthouse. In the first photos we see Skarsgård shirtless, dirty and angry, on the battlefield with an ax in his hand.

Speaking of his protagonist’s physical transformation, director Robert Eggers said:

“I was completely terrified, but it is a great privilege to be able to do something like this. It was exciting. The studio allowed me to use all my department heads from my last two films and I was able to work with the best history experts. Viking of the world, which was incredible. The discipline Alex applied in this role is insane. He transformed his body more wildly than he did for Tarzan. “.

The Northman: Robert Eggers turned Alexander Skarsgård into an “absolute beast”

The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth who, as a child, witnessed the brutal murder of his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke). Years later, Amleth vows to avenge his father’s death and save his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), from the clutches of the killer, Fjölnir (Claes Bang). Also part of the cast are Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork, Ralph Ineson and Willem Dafoe.

The Northman’s release in Italian cinemas is set for April 28, 2022.