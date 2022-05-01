The Northman ending explained

MADRID, May 1. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s already in theaters The Northmanthe new tape Robert Eggers. Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Claes Bang star in the film, based largely on Norse mythology.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

For most of the movie, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) has the mission of avenge his father, save his mother, and kill Fjölnir. This quest is set in motion when he is just a boy and his father, King War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), is killed by his half-brother Fjölnir (claes bang) and his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), is kidnapped.

He is adamant in his belief that he will fight Fjölnir at the gates of hell with a mythical sword, and he finally does. Through a mixture of divine intervention and Amleth’s will, he finds the sword on a Viking ship and follows Fjölnir to an island.

Even after Amleth finds out the truth about his father’s death and that his mother had hatched the whole plot to take down War-Raven and run away with Fjölnir to start a new life, he still maintains that he wants to avenge his father. Nevertheless, his plans to save his mother are completely ruined by the fact that she doesn’t want to be saved.

In fact, try to get them to kill amleth. Ultimately, Amleth has no choice but to kill not only his motherbut also to his half-brother Gunnar (Elliott Rose), Taking everything from Fjölnir in the same way that he was robbed of his future as a child.

In the first part of the film, King War-Raven states that he wants to die in battle instead of dying of old age. The only way to be welcomed into Valhalla was to die in battle, otherwise the Vikings would be delivered to Helheim, which is a realm just below Midgard overseen by the goddess Hel. All of this fuels Amleth’s decision to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Despite the chance he gets to run off with Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) and start a new life full of love and security, follow the path for which you are predestined.

Throughout the film, Amleth has a vision of a family tree in which he sees his father, his ancestors, and his future children. When Olga tells him that she is pregnant is when he decides to face his destiny and face Fjölnir because, even if he dies, Amleth is assured that his lineage will continue with his children. In his final moments, when Amleth accepts her death, he sees one of her daughters wearing a crown, allowing her to die knowing that she achieved her goal. Finally Amleth manages to avenge his father and finds eternal peace knowing that his lineage will continue after he is dead.