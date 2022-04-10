Entertainment

“The northman”: present new trailer and posters of the film with Alexander Skarsgård | Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and Björk | Cinema and series

“The Northman” is the latest film from the acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers, with a script written by himself in collaboration with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. The production starring the Swedish Alexander Skarsgård as the Viking prince Amleth opens this april 22 in the main cinemas of the world. Early reviews praised the film, describing it as the best of the year so far.

