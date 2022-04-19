The Northman, Robert Eggers prints his style on the Scandinavian ‘Hamlet’ story

// By: Staff

Mon 18 April, 2022

By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

One of our most anticipated movies of this 2022 was The Northmen (2022), Robert Eggers’ Nordic tale of revenge, which brought singer Björk back to the big screen and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Eggers has gained notoriety in some circles in recent years for his films, The Lighthouse (2019) and The Witch (2015). Now with a short, but incipient filmography, the New Hampshire-born director and screenwriter manages to show that he already has a characteristic style, which reaffirms his most recent work with this, using elements from his previous works such as the schizophrenia of El Faro and the elements of The Witch’s superstition, adding new ones in a completely different story and genre.

The plot follows the Viking prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who in his childhood witnesses the murder of his father (Ethan Hawke) at the hands of his uncle (Claes Bang), who seeks to seize his kingdom and his wife, Queen Gudrún ( Nicole Kidman). Amleth, years after escaping death and already become a warrior of the north, receives a prophecy at the hands of a witch (Björk), about his fate and his almost forgotten revenge. Which will lead the protagonist to find his way to Iceland, to infiltrate what remains of his uncle’s kingdom, to rescue his mother.

Despite the fact that The Man from the North was sold to us as a revenge story and a Viking epic, the film goes further and gives us an open-ended work, far from romanticization, which has been made in recent history from the walks of a group of peoples that we know today as Vikings. The film is not lacking in action and at times can be quite bloody, but it does not fall into the trap of becoming a blockbuster and its manufacturing and style are more in the vein of an art house film than a mainstream film.

Robert Eggers also seems to be building a base cast (like Wes Anderson and other directors) this time adding Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke and bringing back Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) . Who had her first leading role with Eggers in 2015 and is currently among the most in-demand actresses in the industry. The trust of the main cast towards the main filmmaker is evident, allowing the characters to reach interesting levels of interpretation.

Skarsgård as The Northman is obsessed with restoring his legacy and must weigh family retribution and a possible future with Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), a cunning woman who has fallen into slavery. On the feminine side, Kidman, but above all Anya, show us two strong women who, despite being subjected to their circumstances, manage to make their way, where women have no more than the possibility of submitting to their captors and slavers.

Something that should also be highlighted is the rest of the supporting cast, made up of actors from the region (Denmark, Sweden, Iceland) such as Claes Bang (Denmark) as Fjölnir “the brotherless one”, who has had a long acting career, especially on television and who some of us remember for the Netflix Dracula miniseries by Steven Moffat. Claes plays the antagonist, his brother’s murderer and proud monarch who, now a family man, defends Norse traditions and his family at all costs. Gustav Lindh (Sweden) for his part plays Thórir “the proud”, a character almost as despicable as that of Claes, the eldest son who sees the family’s slaves as less. Incidentally, for fans of Icelandic singer Björk, his involvement, while significant in Amleth’s path of revenge, is practically a small cameo that gets very little screen time.

The great merit of The Northman (2022) is to show Nordic men for what they were, warriors yes, but also shepherds, slavers, looters and rapists in many cases, as well as believers in a culture that believed in magic and power of the nature.

Eggers’ camera management and narration (which again reminds us of The Witch) maintains a realistic (almost documentary) style, but also includes mythological and fantastic elements that are sometimes confused with paranoia or superstition. The script by the same filmmaker in collaboration with the Icelandic screenwriter Sjón, Cordero (2021), Dancing in the Dark (2000), transports us to Iceland and to an almost Shakespearian plot, visceral and raw, that has little or nothing to do with cinema modern american.

The curious thing is that we are faced with a case, what came first…? Hamlet’s influence on this film is evident, but the story of Amleth, Prince of Denmark was one of the main sources of inspiration for Shakespeare to write his play. Which makes this movie an interesting experience that has to be seen on the big screen, although it probably won’t be for everyone. Its very existence, its projection in commercial rooms and possible success will call into question whether we are really used to a type of cinema manufactured in Hollywood or if the public is open to different types of narration.